Biden cites USDA efforts on grocery stores in competition remarks

President Biden pointed out that the Agriculture Department will work with state attorneys general to enforce antitrust and consumer protection laws when he spoke to the administration’s Competition Council on Wednesday, according to a transcript released by the White House.Biden pointed out that “just four supermarket companies control over a third – a third of the market nationwide. And it’s even more concentrated at the local level, where consumers have been – have had even fewer stores to choose from.”Groceries in consolidated markets will charge you more because you have nowhere else to shop.

Now, the Department of Agriculture and partners in the states are going to make large corporations – making sure they cannot artificially raise food prices through price fixing and price gouging.”