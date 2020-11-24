Biden names Kerry special presidential envoy for climate

President-elect Joe Biden today announced that he would name former Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass., as his special presidential envoy for climate.

Kerry has also run for president and been a secretary of State.

“Secretary Kerry needs no introduction,” Biden said in an announcement. “From signing the Paris Agreement on behalf of the United States as secretary of State, to forming a bipartisan climate action coalition alongside the next generation of climate activists, his efforts to rally the world to combat climate change have been expansive and relentless.”

“Now, I’ve asked him to return to government to get America back on track to address one of the most urgent national security threats we face—the climate crisis. This role is the first of its kind: the first cabinet-level climate position, and the first time climate change has had a seat at the table on the National Security Council. There could be no one better suited to meet this moment.”

Biden announced the Kerry appointment along with his national security, foreign policy and law enforcement team.

The other officials Biden announced today include:

▪ Tony Blinken as secretary of State

▪ Alejandro Mayorkas as secretary of Homeland Security

▪ Avril Haines as director of National Intelligence

▪ Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations

▪ Jake Sullivan as national security adviser.

–The Hagstrom Report