Biden plan to embed climate change in USDA brings Bonnie attention

President-elect Joe Biden’s plans to embed climate change action in the Agriculture Department and other agencies to make significant cuts in greenhouse gas emissions has brought renewed attention to the writings of Robert Bonnie, the former Agriculture undersecretary for natural resources and environment who is heading the Biden transition on agriculture.

Bonnie wrote the agriculture section of the Climate 21 report and also participated in a project analyzing farmers’ attitudes toward climate change.

The National Association of Conservation Districts sent the Biden transition team a letter today stressing the importance of continuing to use conservation districts as vehicles for delivery of conservation programs.

“Conservation districts are local units of government established under state law to carry out natural resource management programs at the local level,” NACD wrote.

“Conservation districts work with millions of cooperating landowners and operators across the United States to help them manage and protect land and water resources on private and public lands, both urban and rural. Conservation districts were born out of the adversity of the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl of the 1930s, and since the creation of the nation’s first conservation district in 1937, NACD and our members have collaborated across federal, state and local government to deliver conservation assistance to landowners on all landscapes.”

–The Hagstrom Report