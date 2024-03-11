Biden signs bill funding USDA, FDA, NDSU research center, TR Park horses

President Biden on Saturday signed H.R. 4366, the “Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024,” which provides funding through September 30 for six departments of the government, including the Agriculture and Interior departments and the Food and Drug Administration.

The continuing resolution funding those departments expired at midnight Friday, but there was no shutdown in the hours before Biden signed the bill, which the Senate had passed on Friday by a vote of 75 to 22. The House had passed the measure earlier.In a statement, Biden thanked Democratic and Republican leaders of the House and Senate and the appropriations committees for their leadership. The continuing resolution funding the rest of the government expires on Friday, March 22, which gives Congress two weeks to consider that package of bills.In a news release, Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., the ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, highlighted that the bill establishes a new agricultural policy research center at North Dakota State University. The $2 million for the center will “make the university one of the leading resources for policy research in the nation,” Hoeven said.Hoeven also pointed out that the bill includes funding to continue the Cattle Contract Library Pilot Program and makes the Agriculture secretary a member of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States “for the purposes of reviewing foreign agricultural purchases of national concern, helping protect our farmland and resources from foreign adversaries.”

Separately, Hoeven noted that the Interior section of the bill directs the National Park Service to preserve the wild horses at the Theodore Roosevelt National Park in southwestern North Dakota.

Hoeven said he secured language that directs NPS to maintain “the historic scene commensurate with the historic herds during the period when President Theodore Roosevelt was a rancher in the area.”

“The wild horses at Theodore Roosevelt National Park are a central part of the region’s history and character,” said Hoeven.

“Teddy Roosevelt’s time ranching on this land was a formative experience that shaped his life and presidency. It makes sense to maintain this park’s wildlife as it existed during this important period, an approach that has overwhelming public support. That’s exactly what our effort, which has now passed Congress, calls on NPS to do. This is especially timely given we expect the park service to announce their decision next month.”

The American Heart Association said the bill is “a net positive for public health.”

The group said, “We are pleased that Congress provided broad support to fully fund the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), which serves 6 million infants, toddlers and pregnant people.”

“The funding bill also maintains the WIC expanded cash value benefit for fruits and vegetables, a key ingredient for kids to grow up and have a healthy future.

“While we are relieved that a harmful special ‘carveout’ that would have exempted cheese from counting against sodium levels in school meals was removed from the bill, we are disappointed that lawmakers included another damaging provision that would halt sodium reduction in school meals, allowing schools to continue serving unhealthy levels of sodium and missing the opportunity to encourage and reward industry innovation. Additionally, the legislation impedes the FDA’s important work on reducing sodium to improve the quality of our food supply.

“We are grateful that Congress removed harmful riders that would have hindered the administration’s ability to implement rules to reduce the nicotine levels in cigarettes and end the sale of menthol cigarettes and all flavored cigars. It has been nearly two years since the FDA proposed rules to end the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars,” the American Heart Association said. “It is beyond time for the White House to act.”

International Dairy Foods Association President Michael Dykes said, “The FY2024 funding bill passed this week is a win for the health and wellness of all Americans.”

“Congress appropriated $3 million for the continued expansion of SNAP Healthy Fluid Milk Incentives Projects to more stores in more regions of the country. HFMI doubles the purchasing power of SNAP participants by incentivizing the purchase of fluid milk, which they can use to purchase additional healthy dairy products, like yogurt and cheese,” Dykes said.

“HFMI makes it easier for families to get more of the nutrition benefits they need while stretching their dollars further. Thanks to bipartisan support from Congress, HFMI will reach more than 700 retail outlets by the end of 2024, with more on the way thanks to this newest appropriation.

“The spending bill is also a major win for child nutrition as it protects nutritious milk and cheese options from being excluded from school meals programs, and a win for the 6 million mothers and young children who receive milk and dairy benefits from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC),” Dykes said.

–The Hagstrom Report