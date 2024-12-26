Biden signs CR bill after Senate passes; RFK Stadium bill awaits signature



President Biden has signed the combined continuing resolution to fund the government through March 14 and the disaster aid bill, which the Senste passed shortly after midnight.

The Senate also passed a separate bill transferring control of the RFK Stadium property in Washington to the District of Columbia government.

Although the continuing resolution funding the government expired at midnight Friday and the bill passed a little later, a shutdown was avoided.

The CR/disaster aid bill called the American Relief Act passed the Senate by a vote of 85 to 11. It had earlier passed the House.

It does not contain a provision to end or delay the debt limit, which President-elect Trump had demanded. It extends the 2018 farm bill until September 30, 2025 and provides $10 billion in economic assistance to farmers, but does not allow the sale of E15 gasoline nationwide year round, as the original end-of-year financing bill did.

Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., the ranking member and incoming chairman on the Senate Agriculture Committee, said, “Economic assistance will provide critical relief to hardworking farm families struggling to maintain their family farm.”

“Helping American producers endure the current farm crisis and preserve their operations is necessary for healthy rural communities that desperately need the certainty and predictability of a five-year farm bill. I’m pleased Congress worked together to deliver this aid to the men and women who feed and clothe us all.”

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., the ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, said the bill contains $33.5 billion in disaster assistance for the nation’s farmers and ranchers: $10 billion to help farmers mitigate economic losses in 2024, $21 billion to assist farmers and ranchers experiencing losses due to natural disasters in 2023 and 2024 and an additional $2.5 billion for other agriculture disaster needs including assistance for Agricultural Research Service (ARS) facilities damaged by recent hurricanes.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said he was pleased states that have been hard hit by natural disasters including Vermont “will finally receive the critical aid that they need,” but that he did not vote for the bill.

“I’m extremely disappointed that some vitally important programs were stripped from the original bill. Some of the provisions that were taken out included an expansion of primary health care, mental health care, substance abuse counseling, nutrition programs for the elderly, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, and expanding apprenticeships for our young people.

“These important proposals, negotiated by Democrats and Republicans for months and agreed to by both sides of the aisle, were stripped from this bill by an unelected billionaire named Elon Musk. Musk, the richest person on Earth, threatened to use his fortune to unseat any member of Congress who would have voted for the original bipartisan legislation.

“Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, the precedent that has been set today in Congress should upset every American who believes in our democratic form of government. It appears that from now on no major legislation can be passed without the approval of the wealthiest person in this country. That’s not democracy, that’s oligarchy.”

National Corn Growers Association President Kenneth Hartman Jr. said, “Corn growers are deeply disappointed that a permanent, year-round E15 solution was not included in the end-of-year legislation package. This no-cost provision would have provided a market-driven solution to farmers experiencing low corn prices. We call upon legislators to address this matter quickly in the start of the new Congress and fix this issue once and for all.”

National Association of Conservation Districts President Kim LaFleur said NACD is deeply disappointed that the end-of-year bill does not include a bipartisan provision to integrate remaining Inflation Reduction Act conservation funding into the farm bill.

LaFleur said, “The failure to include conservation funding in an end-of-year bill forgoes an incredible opportunity, and unfortunately reflects Congress’ increasing inability to negotiate and pass bipartisan, common-sense solutions.”

“We appreciate those lawmakers who prioritized this request and look forward to working with the House and Senate agriculture committees and congressional leadership to quickly pass a new farm bill that includes this priority.”

Chandler Goule, CEO of the National Association of Wheat Growers said, “NAWG applauds members of both the House of Representatives and Senate for coming together to provide much-needed economic assistance and disaster relief for farmers nationwide.”

“While this legislation also includes a one-year farm bill extension and short-term relief, it is not a replacement for a long-term farm bill. As we enter the 119th Congress, NAWG urges lawmakers to work quickly to pass a farm bill that strengthens the farm safety net and provides long-term certainty for producers and rural America.”

Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey said, “ICBA and the nation’s community banks applaud Congress for passing a continuing resolution (H.R. 10545) to keep the government running, to extend the farm bill for one year, and to provide $10 billion in economic assistance for our nation’s farmers and ranchers.”

“Importantly, the bill also provides necessary funds for disaster assistance for many hurting communities adversely impacted by recent hurricanes and other weather-related disasters,” she said.

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said, “Farm Bureau thanks the House and the Senate for finding common ground and passing legislation that will keep the government open and help farmers who are struggling with natural disasters, high supply costs and out-of-reach interest rates.”

“For many farmers, the disaster relief provided through the CR will be the difference between planting for another year or going out of business.

“It’s unfortunate that the final measure did not include authorization for year-round E-15 sales, which benefits farmers, leads to lower fuel prices, and helps America reach its sustainability goals. We will continue to push for this in 2025,” Duvall said.

The RFK Stadium bill had been removed earlier from the larger bill. It passed by unanimous consent and paves the way for the Washington, D.C. government to negotiate a return of the Commanders National Football League team to the city.

National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said, “After months of uncertainty, family farmers and ranchers across the country can finally take some solace in the passage of the end-of-year funding package.”

“Congress has provided farmers with much-needed and long-overdue economic and disaster relief as they continue to grapple with mounting challenges from extreme weather, high input costs, and volatile markets. Farmers Union members fought hard for this relief.

“However, family farmers and ranchers deserve better. There was a clear bipartisan agreement that would have gone further in addressing the pressing issues confronting agriculture today. The previously negotiated agreement included several important agriculture and food security provisions, such as granting nationwide year-round sales of E15 blends of ethanol. Higher-level blends would increase market opportunities for farmers, reduce emissions, and strengthen domestic energy production. Instead, Congress allowed dysfunction to stand in the way.

“This is not just a failure of process — family farmers and ranchers should not have to navigate a system that treats their livelihoods like political collateral. Our leaders need to do better. The path forward must prioritize collaboration, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to addressing the real challenges faced by rural communities. The most effective way to demonstrate that is by delivering a comprehensive five-year farm bill at the start of 2025,” Larew said.

-The Hagstrom Report