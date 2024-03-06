Biden to release final Packers and Stockyards rule today

President Biden today (March 5, 2024) will announce a Packers and Stockyards Act rule as part of a series of actions to promote competition, protect consumers, and lower prices.

Biden will make the announcements at the sixth meeting of the Competition Council he has set up to address corporate practices that he sees as unfair and keeping prices high. (See links below)

While most of the actions are focused on consumer prices, the Packers and Stockyards rule is intended to be of assistance to producers in their relationships with processors.

The Inclusive Competition and Market Integrity Under the Packers and Stockyards Act “establishes clearer, more effective standards under the Packers and Stockyards Act for prohibited practices relating to discrimination, retaliation and deception in contracting,” the White House said. “This will help producers and growers that have suffered from increasingly consolidated markets over the last 30 years by enhancing market integrity and ensuring fair access to economic opportunities.”

The final rule will be effective on May 6, 60 days following publication in the Federal Register.

“Discrimination, retaliation, and deception against producers and growers has no place in modern livestock and poultry markets,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

“The Biden-Harris administration is making significant progress in tackling the abuses that have left producers and growers excluded from economic opportunities and fair and equal access to the marketplace.

“This rule establishes clearer, more effective standards to govern the modern marketplace, and they are another example of how USDA is focused on building new, fairer, more resilient and more competitive markets for our farmers, ranchers, and producers,” said Vilsack.

USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service, which is in charge of the rule, said it “establishes clearer, more effective standards under the Packers and Stockyards Act for prohibited practices relating to discrimination, retaliation and deception in contracting.”

AMS said the rule:

• “Prohibits the adverse treatment of livestock producers and poultry growers based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex (including pregnancy, sexual orientation, and gender identity), disability, marital status, or age. It also prohibits discrimination against a livestock and poultry producer cooperative.

• “Prohibits retaliation against producers and growers for their engaging in certain protected activities: lawful communications or refusals to communicate, assertion of contractual and Packers & Stockyards Act rights, participation in associations and cooperatives, exploring or entering into a business relationship with a competing packer/swine contractor/live poultry dealer, and certain other protected activities.

• “Prohibits employing false or misleading statements or omissions of material information in contract formation, performance, and termination; and prohibits regulated entities from providing false or misleading representations regarding refusal to contract.

• “Supports USDA monitoring, evaluation, and enforcement of compliance with aspects of this rule through certain recordkeeping requirements.”

According to the fact sheet, Biden will also announce the creation of a strike force co-chaired by the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission to “root out and stop illegal corporate behavior that hikes prices on American families through anti-competitive, unfair, deceptive, or fraudulent business practices.”

“DOJ and FTC, along with other agencies on the strike force, will focus their collaborative efforts on key sectors where corporations may be violating the law and keeping prices high, including prescription drugs and health care, food and grocery, housing, financial services, and more,” the fact sheet says.

▪ USDA Agricultural Marketing Service — Inclusive Competition and Market Integrity Under the Packers and Stockyards Act

▪ USDA Announces Next Major Step in Promoting Competition in Agriculture and Advancing Economic Opportunity and Fairness for Growers