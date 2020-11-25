Biden to send immigration to Congress within 100 days

In a move that could have implications for the status of farmworkers, President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday he would send Congress an immigration bill within his first 100 days in office.

In an interview with Lester Holt of NBC News, Biden said that what he could achieve depends on the kind of cooperation he can get from Congress, “But I am going to make a commitment in the first 100 days, I will send an immigration bill to the United States Senate with a pathway to citizenship for over 11 million undocumented people in America.”

Biden added, “I will also be moving to do away with some of the, I think, very damaging executive orders that have significantly impacted on making the climate worse and making us less healthy from methane to a whole range of things the president has done as, in my view, has eviscerated the EPA, the Environmental Protection Agency.”

–The Hagstrom Report