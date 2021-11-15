Biden to sign infrastructure deal today, then go on promo tour

President Biden this afternoon will host a bipartisan bill signing ceremony for what the White House calls his “Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.”

The White House said Biden “will be joined by members of Congress who helped write this landmark economic growth bill and by a diverse group of leaders who fought for its passage across the country, ranging from governors and mayors of both parties to labor union and business leaders.”

On Sunday, Biden named former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu as senior adviser responsible for coordinating implementation of the infrastructure law.

“As mayor of New Orleans, Landrieu took office at a time when the city’s recovery from the devastation of Hurricane Katrina had stalled,” the White House noted.

“He hit the ground running, fast-tracking over 100 projects and securing billions in federal funding for roads, schools, hospitals, parks and critical infrastructure, turning New Orleans into one of America’s great comeback stories,” the White House said.

“He also went on to chair the U.S. Conference of Mayors, leading the main bipartisan organization representing mayors across the country, and was recognized by Governing magazine as the Public Official of the Year in 2015. He also became nationally known for bringing communities together and making racial equity a chief priority.”

On Tuesday, Biden will travel to Woodstock, N.H., “to visit a bridge and discuss how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal delivers for the American people by repairing and rebuilding the nation’s roads and bridges while strengthening resilience to climate change, improving equity and safety for all users, and creating good-paying, union jobs that grow the economy,” the White House said.

On Wednesday, Biden will travel to Detroit to visit General Motors’ Factory ZERO electric vehicle assembly plant and discuss how the bill will help “accelerating the expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and supply chains, reducing emissions to fight the climate crisis, improving air quality, and creating good-paying, union jobs across the country,”the White House said.

In the coming weeks, Biden, Vice President Harris and Cabinet members “will continue to travel the country to communicate how the law will help communities, grow the economy, and position America to compete in the 21st century,” the White House added.

