Biden warns of food shortages

At his press conference in Brussels Thursday, President Biden warned that food shortages would be real due to the sanctions resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In response to a reporter’s question, Biden said, “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be real.”

“The price of these sanctions is not just imposed upon Russia, it’s imposed upon an awful lot of countries as well, including European countries and our country as well. And — because both Russia and Ukraine have been the breadbasket of Europe in terms of wheat, for example — just to give you one example,” Biden said.

“But we had a long discussion in the G7 with the — with both the United States, which has a significant — the third-largest producer of wheat in the world — as well as Canada, which is also a major, major producer. And we both talked about how we could increase and disseminate more rapidly food. Food shortages.

“And in addition to that, we talked about urging all the European countries and everyone else to end trade restrictions on — on sending — limitations on sending food abroad. And so, we are in the process of working out, with our European friends, what it would be — what it would take to help alleviate the concerns relative to food shortages.

“We also talked about a significant, major U.S. investment, among others, in terms of providing for the need for humanitarian assistance, including food, as we move forward,” Biden said.

–The Hagstrom Report