Bieber Fever Fall Female and Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Nov. 9, 2023



Location: Sale at the ranch, Leola, SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

19 Red Angus Bred Heifers – $5,118

69 Red Angus Bred Cows – $4,297

54 Red Angus Age Advantage Bulls – $7,727

84 Commercial Bred Heifers – $2,564





Top Bred Heifers:

Lot 10, Bieber SP Chick303K, 3/1/2022 daughter of Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 bred to Brown Priority J428 to 101 Ranch, TX for $9,000.



Lot 1, Bieber CL Adelle 472K, 3/14/2022 daughter of Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 bred to Brown Priority J428 to Mathias Ranch, AR for $8,500.



Lot 5, Bieber Queen 163K, 2/6/2022 daughter of Bieber Divedend H517 bred to Brown Priority J428 to Todd Hillegas, PA for $7,500.



Lot 21, Bieber Rose 332K, 3/10/2022 daughter of LSF SRR Maddux 0164H bred to Browns Priority J428 to 101 Ranch, TX for $7,000.



Lot 2, Bieber Miss Dana 160K, 2/5/2022 daughter of Bieber Dividend H517 bred to Browns Priority J428 to Wild to Mild Red Angus, SD for $6,500.



Top Bred Cows:

Lot 25, Bieber EP Tilly 100H, 1/2/2020 daughter of Bieber CL Stockman E116, bred to PIE Franchise 9031 to Gregg Ranch, SD for $9,500.



Lot 32, Bieber Durheim 143F, 1/13/2018 daughter of Bieber Driven C540 bred to HXC Blue Collar 8820E to 101 Ranch, TX for $9,500.



Lot 39, Bieber Adelle 602D, 5/3/2016 daughter of Bieber Spartacus A193 bred to Bieber CL Energizer F121 to Jay Hansen, UT for $7,500.



Top Age Advantaged Bulls:

Lot 116, Bieber Stockmarket K402, 5/8/2022 son of Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 to Green Mountain Red Angus, MT for $25,000.



Lot 129, Bieber Energizer K548, 5/13/2022 son of Bieber CL Energize F121 to 101 Ranch, TX for $12,500.



Lot 107, Bieber Flashdrive K424, 5/11/2022 son of Bieber Flashdrive G266 to 101 Ranch, TX for $11,500.



Lot 109, Bieber Energize K547, 5/12/2022 son of Bieber CL Energize F121 to Green Mountain Red Angus, MT for $11,500.



Bieber Ranch powerful Red Angus bulls. SRBieber





Craig Bieber with grand daughter Hartley with the Pledge of Alliegence. srbieberHartley___Craig







Rick and Shelly Ammann, longtime Bieber Red Angus customers. The Ammann’s also had a great set of commercial bred heifers on the sale. srbieberRick___Shelly





Scott Gyurman sorting the Bieber Red Angus sale offering. srbieberScott_Gyurman