Bieber Fever Fall Female and Bull Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Nov. 11, 2021

Location: Sale held at the ranch, near Leola, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

63 Red Angus Bred Heifers – $5,389

95 Red Angus Bred Cows – $3,157

43 Red Angus Coming 2 Year Old Bulls – $6,610

94 Commercial Bred Heifers – $2,000

Excellent sale for Bieber Red Angus. Craig and Peggy, along with Lois and the entire crew at Bieber Red Angus presented a fantastic set of Red Angus genetics for their fall female and bull sale. The Bieber family has been raising Red Angus cattle for over 50 years and are one of the most recognized names in the breed. The majority of Red Angus sires in the sire directory books trace back to Bieber Red Angus foundation.

Top selling Bred Heifers:

Lot 6, Bieber Surprise 561H, 3/20 daughter of 9 Mile Franchise 6305, bred with heifer calf sold to Mathias Ranch, AR for $10,500.

Lot 59, Bieber Primrose 520H, 3/20 daughter of Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 bred with bull calf sold to White Heron Farms, MS for $10,500.

Lot 12, Bieber Laura 152H, 2/20 daughter of Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 with bull calf sold to Mathias Ranch, AR for $9,000.

Top Bred Cows:

Lot 66, Bieber CL Adelle 575D, 4/16 donor female sired by Bieber Hard Drive Y120, bred to Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 sold to Mathias Ranch, AR for $32,000.

Lot 71, Bieber Rose 162C, 2/15 daughter of Bieber Iron Ore A104, bred to KCC First Class 675-805 sold to Bowles J5 Red Angus, MT for $6,000.

Lot 87, Bieber Primrose 492G, 5/19 daughter of Bieber CL Stockman E116, due end of March 2022 sold to Pleasant View Farms, CT for $6,000.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 172, Bieber Stockmarket H608, 5/20 son of Bieber Stockmarket E119 sold to Bottomley Farms, NC for $10,000.

Lot 174, Bieber EP Forefront H426, 5/20 son of Bieber Forefront B281 to Welsh Farms, IL for $10,000.

Lot 182, Bieber Stockmarket H410, 5/20 son of Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 to L.G. Herndon Jr. Farms, GA for $9,500.

Lot 192, Bieber Hard Drive H598, 5/20 son of Bieber Hard Drive Y120 sold to Travis Nelson, MT for $9,500.

Mathias Ranch added several top Bieber Red Angus females to their operation.

