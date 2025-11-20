Bieber Red Angus “Bieber Fever” Fall Female and Bull Sale

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link



​TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: November 13, 2025

Location: Sale at the ranch near Leola, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

33 Registered Bred Heifers avg. $7,091

60 Red Angus Spring calving cows avg. $6,675

29 Red Angus May-June calving cows avg. $4,655

40 Age Advantage Red Angus bulls avg. $11,043



The Bieber Red Angus crew rolled out an excellent set of cattle for their Annual Fall Female and Bull Sale. The Bieber name is one of the mainstays of the Red Angus breed. Currently the Bieber prefix is on 5 of the most in demand sires in the Red Angus breed. That held true on sale day, with both bulls and females in very high demand, selling all across the nation. Great sale for Craig, Peggy and the crew.



TOP SELLING BRED HEIFERS:

Lot 21, Bieber Primrose 201M, Feb. 13, 2024 daughter of Bieber CL Energize F121 x Bieber CL Stockmarket E119, safe with bull calf by Berwald Mechanic 4800, sold to Xact Genetics Ranch, TX for for 18,500.

Lot 5, Bieber Primrose 140M, Feb. 4, 2024 daughter of LARR Paycheck 0728 x Bieber CL Energize F121, safe to Berwald Mechanic 4800, sold to Xact Genetics Ranch, TX for $15,000.

Lot 6, Bieber Enchantress 113M, Jan. 15, 2024 daughter of LSF SRR Exactly 1144J x Bieber CL Energizer F121 bred to A&R Warrant L320, sold to Chris Schlesser, IA for $11,000.

TOP SELLING BRED COW:

Lot 81, Bieber CL Adelle 474J, Mar. 16, 2021 daughter of Bieber Let’s Roll B563 x Andras Fusion R236, safe with heifer calf by NIO Improver 4099, sold to Xact Genetics Ranch, TX for $24,000.

Lot 86, Bieber Flower 473J, Mar. 15, 2021 daughter of Bieber Maximus E294 x Bieber Forefront B281, safe with heifer calf to Bieber Checkmate K126, sold to Cooper Meeks, NE for $11,500.

Lot 62, Bieber Primrose 255H, Feb. 20, 2020 daughter of Bieber Driven C540 x Bieber Rollin Deep Y118 bred to Bieber Jumpstart J137, sold to Zerr Red Angus, KS for $11,250.

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 149, Bieber Exactly M448, May 5, 2024 son of LSF SRR Exactly 1144J x Bieber Driven C540, sold to Pieper Red Angus, NE for $27,000.

Lot 144, Bieber Identity M411, Apr. 28, 2024 son of LSF SRR Identity 0295H x Bieber Flashdrive G266 to Mark Curtis, WA, for $23,000.

Lot 151, Bieber Exactly M448, May 8, 2024 son of LSF SRR Exactly 1144J x Bieber Driven C540, sold to Burchfield Ranch, NE for $15,000.

Lot 154, Bieber Jumpstart M477, May 16, 2024 son of Bieber Jumpstart J137 x Bieber CL Stockmarket E149, sold to Amistad Cattle Co., NM for $15,000.

Lot 163, Bieber Exactly M430, May 4, 2024 son of LSF SRR Exactly 1144J x Bieber LB Mitigator C314, sold to Burchfield Ranch, NE for $15,000.

Craig Bieber with granddaughter Londyn open the Bieber Red Angus sale with the Pledge of Allegiance. 410ea963b8d7-Londyn___Craig

Mark Curtis, WA left and Burchfield Ranch, NE purchased top herd sire prospects at the Bieber Red Angus Fall sale. 3243bed808ed-curtis___Burchfild

Trent Spurr, longtime Bieber Red Angus customer. de4b9e645d70-Trent_Spurr



