Bieber Red Angus “Bieber Fever” Spring Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Chris Effling

Date of Sale: March 7, 2019

Location: Sale held at the ranch, Leola, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

296 Yearling Red Angus Bulls – $4,973

The Bieber Family and ranch crew presented a great set of yearling Red Angus bulls for their annual spring bull sale. The sale offering was probably the stoutest set of bulls ever offered with high quality bulls throughout the entire sale. As usual the Bieber crew is very welcoming and served a great steak after the sale.

Top selling bull was lot 16, Bieber CL Atomic F121, a 1/18 son of Bieber CL Atomic C218 to ABS Global, DeForest, WI for $30,000.

Lot 17, Bieber Mitigator F625, a 3/18 son of Bieber LB Mitigator C314 sold for $22,000 to Scott Reynold of Ansley, NE, Cooksley

Ranch of Anselmo, NE, and Cooksley Red Angus of Anselmo, NE.

Lot 8,Bieber Spartacus F129, a 1/18 son of Bieber Spartacus A193 to Gill Red Angus, Timber Lake, SD for $15,000.

Lot 30, Bieber in the Black F248, a 2/18 son of Bieber in the Black D315 sold to Ammann Red Angus, Wilmot, SD for $13,500.

Lot 12, Bieber Gladiator F290, a 2/18 son of Bieber Gladiator C386 sold to Ammann Red Angus at $13,000.

Lot 2, Bieber DC Atomic F120, a 1/18 son of Bieber CL Atomic C218 sold to Northern Lites Ranch, Opheim, MT for $12,500.

Lot 22, Bieber Lets Roll F201, a 2/18 son of Bieber Lets Roll B563 sold to Knieble Cattle Co., White City, KS for $12,500.

Lot 37, Bieber RUO Spartacus F21, a 1/18 son of Bieber Spartacus A193 to Mark Gross, Bridgewater, SD for $10,000.

Lot 62, Bieber Lets Roll F216, a 2/18 son of Bieber Lets Roll B563 to Coffee Red Angus, Higgins, TX for $10,000.