Bieber Red Angus “Bieber Fever” Turnout Bull Sale

Rick and Shelly Ammann, longtime Bieber Red Angus bull buyers.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: May 31, 2019

Location: Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

41 Red Angus Bulls – $3,362

Another successful sale for Craig and Peggy Bieber and crew on their Turnout Bull Sale. This is the second year that Biebers have hosted a Turnout Sale. The sale offering consisted of some bulls that were scratched from the spring sale for minor reasons. Craig made sure they are healed and include them here. Also younger bulls that were not ready in March, were held back to sell later. Every bull in this offering had passed a complete breeding soundness exam and were ready for breeding.

Top selling bulls include:

Lot 50, Bieber in the Black F442, a 3/28/18 black Red Angus, son of Bieber in the Black D315 with epds of CED 12 BW 0.3 WW 76 YW 112 Milk 12, selling to Dirk Schultz, Pender, Neb., for $5,750.

Lot 55, Bieber Forefront F399, a 3/12/18 son of Bieber Forefront B281, with epds of CED 12 BW -1.4 WW 58 YW 99 Milk 23, selling to Nagel Bros., Gettysburg, SD, for $5,500.

Lot 5, Bieber Gladiator F114, a 1/9/18, son of Bieber Gladiator C386, with epds of CED 11 BW -1.1 WW 73 YW 124 Milk 18, to Rick and Shelly Ammann, Wilmot, SD, for $5,500.

Lot 2, Bieber Spartacus F294, a 2/28/18 son of Bieber Spartacus A 193, with epds of CED 2 BW 0.9 WW 72 YW 118 Milk 18, to Ryan Guthmiller, Bloomfield, Neb., for $5,250.

Lot 12, Bieber Mitigator F262, a 2/20/18 son of Bieber LB Mitigator C314, with epds of CED 13 BW -0.2 WW 68 YW 112 Milk 16, selling to Larry Olson, Wessington Springs, SD, for $5,000.