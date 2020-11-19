Bieber Red Angus Fall Female and Two Year Old Bull Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Nov. 12, 2020

Location: Sale held at the ranch, Leola, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

69 Red Angus Bred Heifers – $3,601

135 Red Angus Bred Cows – $2,481

48 Coming Two Year Old Red Angus Bulls – $5,197

35 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,982

Craig and Peggy Bieber, along with Lois and the crew at Bieber Red Angus presented another quality offering of Red Angus Bulls and Females for their annual Bieber Fever Fall Production Sale.

This was a very solid sale from start to finish with very active bidding on every lot. At the end of the sale, every animal having a new home.

Sale highlights include:

Bred Heifers:

Lot 25, Bieber CL Adelle 404G, a 3/19 daughter of Bieber Mick W190, bred to Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 sold to CB2 Cattle Co, IA, for $8,250.

Lot 1, Bieber Primrose 258G, 2/19 daughter of Bieber Spartacus A193 bred to KJL/CBZB Kirkland 8003F, sold to Diamond W Land & Cattle, SD for $6,250.

Lot 10, Bieber Renee 162G, 1/19 daughter of PIE Stockman 4051, bred to KJL/CBZB Kirkland 8003F sold at $6,000 to Welsh Farms, IL.

Lot 28, Bieber Laura 291G, 2/19 daughter of Bieber Lets Roll B563, bred to KJL/CBZB Kirkland 8003F, also at $6,000 to Thad & Hillary Deets, NE.

Bred Cows:

Lot 170, Bieber Joan 584D, 4/16 daughter of Bieber Spartacus A193, bred calve 3/21 sold to Mathais Ranch, AR, for $4,750.

Lot 210, Bieber Tilly 339E, 3/17 daughter of Bieber Hard Drive Y120, bred with a bull calf due 3/21 sold to Thad & Hillary Deets, NE for $3,900.

Coming Two Year Old Bulls:

Lot 220, Bieber Brave EP G490, 4/19 son of Bieber Brave E573 to 56 Cattle, NE for $9,000.

Lot 239, Bieber Stockmarket G487, 4/19 son of Bieber Stockmarket E119 to Crooked Creek Ranch, MN for $8,250.

4 bulls sold at $7,750 each

Lot 255 Bieber Stockmarket G478 to Kunz Northern Kross of SD

Lot 225 Bieber Brave G495 to Hansmeier & Sons Inc of SD

Lot 230 Bieber Hard Drive G533 to Formal Ventures of MN

Lot 233 Bieber Statistician G543 to Bottomley Farms of NC