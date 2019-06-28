Craig Bieber presented Continuing Service Award

Craig Bieber (left), Leola, South Dakota, receives the Beef Improvement Federation Continuing Service Award. Presenting the award is Lee Leachman, 2018-2019 BIF president. Bieber was honored June 19 at the organization’s 51st annual convention in Brookings, South Dakota.



BROOKINGS, South Dakota – The Beef Improvement Federation (BIF) presented Craig Bieber, Leola, South Dakota, a BIF Continuing Service Award June 19 during the group’s annual meeting and symposium in Brookings, South Dakota.

Continuing Service Award winners have made major contributions to the BIF organization. This includes serving on the board of directors, speaking at BIF conventions, working on BIF guidelines and other behind-the-scenes activities. As BIF is a volunteer organization, it is this contribution of time and passion for the beef cattle industry that moves BIF forward.

Bieber serves as CEO of Bieber Red Angus Ranch, managing sales and ranch activities. Bieber Red Angus Ranch has been breeding Red Angus cattle since 1968. The Bieber family manages 950 registered Red Angus cows and hosts four sales and three online sales annually.

An industry leader, Bieber has served in several leadership roles. He served on the BIF board of directors and was the 2015-2016 BIF president. He is also a past president of the Red Angus Association of America (RAAA) board and served on its breed improvement committee. He is a past president of the South Dakota Red Angus Association and served on the South Dakota Beef Industry Council. He currently serves on the US Meat Export Federation.

“Craig’s passion for the beef industry has lead him to serve in a variety of leadership roles including the Red Angus Association of America, the South Dakota Beef Council and the Beef Improvement Federation,” says Lee Leachman, 2018-2019 BIF president. “He is the type of leader who wants to make things happen and make a difference.”

More than 500 beef producers, academia and industry representatives attended the organization’s 51st annual convention. BIF’s mission is to help improve the industry by promoting greater acceptance of beef cattle performance evaluation.

For more information about this year’s symposium, including additional award winners and coverage of the meeting and tours, visit BIFconference.com. For more information about BIF, visit Beefimprovement.org.

–Beef Improvement Federation