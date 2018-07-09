BIF Selects New Board, Officer

LOVELAND, Colorado — The Beef Improvement Federation (BIF) elected new directors and announced new officers June 22 during the group's annual meeting and symposium in Loveland, Colorado.

Lee Leachman, Fort Collins, Colorado, was introduced as the 2018-19 BIF president during the Friday luncheon. Tommy Clark, Culpeper, Va., is the new vice president.

New directors elected to serve on the BIF board were producers Kevin Schultz, Haviland, Kansas; and Gordon Jones, Lafayette, Tennessee. New association representatives elected were Shane Bedwell, American Hereford Association; and Kajal Devani, Canadian Angus Association.

More than 600 beef producers, academia and industry representatives were in attendance at the organization's 50th annual convention. BIF's mission is to help improve the industry by promoting greater acceptance of beef cattle performance evaluation.

For more information about this year's symposium, including additional award winners and coverage of meeting and tours, visit BIFconference.com. For more information about BIF, visit Beefimprovement.org.

The 2019 BIF Convention and Research Symposium will be June 18-21 in Brookings, South Dakota.

Recommended Stories For You

–Beef Improvement Federation