Big Horn Classic Performance Horse & Production Sale

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

TSLN Reps: Jaramie McLean, Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Sept. 6, 2025

Location: Buffalo Livestock Market, Buffalo, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Curt Westland

Sales Manager: Craig Deveraux, Curt Westland

Averages:

13 Saddle Horses – $11,750

31 Weanlings – $2,125



It was a cool morning in Buffalo, Wyoming as people got horses saddled to ride in the preview. Thin layers of ice could be seen on the water buckets. The horses looked great as they preformed for the crowd. The day got warmer as it went, making the sale have a great crowd to purchase saddle horses and prospects. Congratulations on a great sale!



Top Saddle Horses:



Lot 1 Chikmate sold for $26,000; 5 year old Palomino gelding; Sire: PS Mega Shine Chic; Dam: Mates Matrix.



Lot 51 Itsa Firecat sold for $25,000; 7 year old Sorrel gelding; Sire: Ima Swingin Lil Cat; Dam: Itsa Sinin Starlite.



Lot 53 LB sold for $16,500; 6 year old Black gelding; Grade.



Top Weanlings:



Lot 40 Heza Sky Champ DDR sold for $4,500; Bay Roan Stallion; Sire: Heza Blu Boon Champ; Dam: Blue Sky Mist.



Lot 11 HR Shining Magnus sold for $4,000; Buckskin Stallion; Sire: He’s Busy Shining; Dam: Shesa Nifty Profit.



Lot 12 sold for $3,700; Red Roan Stallion; Sire: Shiny Blue Boon DDR2; Dam: Sugarbars Anna.

Lot 1 Chikmate sold for $26,000; 5 year old Palomino gelding; Sire: PS Mega Shine Chic; Dam: Mates Matrix. image-32