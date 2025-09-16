Big Horn Classic Performance Horse & Production Sale
TSLN Reps: Jaramie McLean, Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: Sept. 6, 2025
Location: Buffalo Livestock Market, Buffalo, Wyoming
Auctioneer: Curt Westland
Sales Manager: Craig Deveraux, Curt Westland
Averages:
13 Saddle Horses – $11,750
31 Weanlings – $2,125
It was a cool morning in Buffalo, Wyoming as people got horses saddled to ride in the preview. Thin layers of ice could be seen on the water buckets. The horses looked great as they preformed for the crowd. The day got warmer as it went, making the sale have a great crowd to purchase saddle horses and prospects. Congratulations on a great sale!
Top Saddle Horses:
Lot 1 Chikmate sold for $26,000; 5 year old Palomino gelding; Sire: PS Mega Shine Chic; Dam: Mates Matrix.
Lot 51 Itsa Firecat sold for $25,000; 7 year old Sorrel gelding; Sire: Ima Swingin Lil Cat; Dam: Itsa Sinin Starlite.
Lot 53 LB sold for $16,500; 6 year old Black gelding; Grade.
Top Weanlings:
Lot 40 Heza Sky Champ DDR sold for $4,500; Bay Roan Stallion; Sire: Heza Blu Boon Champ; Dam: Blue Sky Mist.
Lot 11 HR Shining Magnus sold for $4,000; Buckskin Stallion; Sire: He’s Busy Shining; Dam: Shesa Nifty Profit.
Lot 12 sold for $3,700; Red Roan Stallion; Sire: Shiny Blue Boon DDR2; Dam: Sugarbars Anna.