TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Dec. 4, 2019

Location: Green Mountain Red Angus Logan, MT

Auctioneer: Kyle Gilchrist

Averages:

1 Pick of the Bred or Open Heifers – $8,750

40 Mature Cows – $2,166

33 3-Year Olds – $1,892

49 Bred Heifers – $2,082

14 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,652

Great day for the Big Sky Elite Female Sale .

Great set of Female Red Angus and a Great crowd on the seats from all over to but them.

Lot 1 – $8750, Pick of Green Mountain Red Angus Bred Heifers or Open Replacement Heifers, Wil Bledsoe of Hugo, CO

MATURE COWS:

Lot 3 – $8000, Feddes Larkabu X21, a Feddes Big Sky R9 daughter out of a 5L Norseman King 2291 dam, selling to Lucht Red Angus of Bozeman, MT.

Lot 5 – $5500, GMRA Nexa 455, a Beckton Epic R397 K daughter out of a GMRA Laramie 5110 dam, selling to Jimmy Whitley of Horton, AL

Lot 2 – $4500, Feddes Lakina X113, a RED Six Mile Sakic 832S daughter out of a Lchmn GrandCanyon 1244G dam, selling to Lucht Red Angus of Bozeman, MT

COMING 3-YEAR OLDS:

Lot 66 – $2900, GMRA Ophelia 791, a GMRA Trilogy 0226 daughter out of a LJC Mission Statement P27 dam, selling to Jimmy Whitley of Horton, AL

Lot 70 – $2600, DKK Starlette 7162, a Spur Franchise 7070 daughter out of a DKK Dynamite 285 dam, selling to Cash Corbally of Helena, MT

Lot 65 – $2250, GMRA Lakota 784, a Beckton Epic R397 K daughter out of a GMRA Secret Mission 8258 dam, selling to Goodnight Red Angus of Florence, MT

BRED HEIFERS:

Lot 34 – $5000, C-T Linsey 8122, a PIE One of a Kind 352 daughter out of a Bieber Make Mimi 7249 dam, selling to Angelo Cattle Company of Drummond, MT.

Lot 41 – $3250, Feddes Jessa Y68-880, a PIE One of a Kind daughter out of a C-T Big Chief 0934 dam, selling to Lance Cline of Onaga, KS

Lot 31 – $3100, Feddes Larkabu C79-824, a PIE One of a Kind 352 out of a C-T Grand Kingdom 2065, selling to Dan Reardon of Montrose, CO