TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams



Date of Sale: Dec. 6, 2023



Location: Logan, Montana



Auctioneer: Kyle Gilchrist



Averages:

6 Elite Pick Heifers – $6,833

71 Mature Cows – $2,864

32 Three year olds – $2,835

66 Bred Heifers – $3,165

54 Commercial Bred Heifers – $2,570





Green Mountain Red Angus, Feddes Red Angus, C-T Red Angus and Klompien Red Angus teamed up again this year to present the Big Sky Elite Female sale at Logan, MT.



Lot 9 – $9,500, Green Mountain Red Angus Elite Pick selling to Todd Hillegas of Montoursville, PA, and Dan Chappell of Mill Hall, PA.

Lots 11A & 11B – $6,750 each, Feddes Cherok 4179-2078 & Feddes Cherok 4179-2093, full ET sibs out of RED MRLA Resource 137E and a 5L Mtn Sign 435-10Z dam, selling to Andrea Corbally of Helena, MT.

Lot 10 – $6,500, C-T Larkaba 2026, a Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 daughter out of a WFL Merlins 018A dam, selling to Carson’s Red Angus, Blackfoot, ID

Lot 7 – $6,500, Feddes Red Angus Elite Pick, selling to Bar Open A Red Angus of Hamer, ID.

Lot 118 – $5,500, Feddes Blockana E58-286, a Bieber Fully Stocked H179 daughter out of a Feddes Silver Bow B226 dam, selling to Troy O’Brien of Mount Morris, IL.

Lot 137 – $5,250, GMRA Lakota 241K, a GMRA King James 0272H daughter out of a Feddes Bobcat A230 dam,selling to Jimmy Whitley, Horton, AL.

Lot 138 – $5,250, GMRA Nexa 279K, a GMRA Game Changer 8270F daughter out of a GMRA Absolution 6201 dam, selling to Kemen Farms, Madison, MN.



Bob Morton of Green Mountain Red Angus getting the auction kicked off. srbigskyelited206086ed85c-IMG_0010





SRBigSkyElite2FEddes0011



