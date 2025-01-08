Big Sky Elite Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams



Date of Sale: Dec. 4, 2024



Location: At the Ranch in Logan, Montana



Auctioneer: Kyle Gilchrist



Averages:



77 Registered Red Angus Bred Heifers – $4,099



14 Registered Red Angus 3-year-old Cows – $3,518



44 Registered Red Angus Mature Cows – $3,445



5 Commercial Red Angus Bred Heifers – $3,820





Another great sunny day in the mountains which is rare for December sales but they all picked a great day for a sale.



Top Selling Lots



Lot 5 – $13,000 to Whitley Red Angus, Horton, Alabama; Pick of the Feddes Red Angus Bred or Open Heifers



Lot 1 – $10,000, Feds Blockana C34 704, Feddes Silver Bow B226 x Andras New Direction R240, to Lucht Red Angus, Bozeman, Montana.



Lot 2 – $9,000, DKK Marigold 7070, Bieber Make Mimi 7249 x Glacier Chateau 744, Feddes Cattle Company, Manhattan, Montana and Rocking Bar H Ranch, Hall, Montana.



Lot 3 – $9,000, Green Mountain Red Angus Pick of Bred or Open Heifers, to Wil Bledsoe, Hugo, Colorado.



Lot 4 – $8,000, C-T Red Angus Pick of Bred or Open Heifers, to Wil Bledsoe, Hugo, Colorado.



Kyle Gilchrist Auctioneer and Bob Morton of Green Mountain Red Angus





Two generations of Feddes' of Feddes Red Angus




