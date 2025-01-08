Big Sky Elite Female Sale
TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams
Date of Sale: Dec. 4, 2024
Location: At the Ranch in Logan, Montana
Auctioneer: Kyle Gilchrist
Averages:
77 Registered Red Angus Bred Heifers – $4,099
14 Registered Red Angus 3-year-old Cows – $3,518
44 Registered Red Angus Mature Cows – $3,445
5 Commercial Red Angus Bred Heifers – $3,820
Another great sunny day in the mountains which is rare for December sales but they all picked a great day for a sale.
Top Selling Lots
Lot 5 – $13,000 to Whitley Red Angus, Horton, Alabama; Pick of the Feddes Red Angus Bred or Open Heifers
Lot 1 – $10,000, Feds Blockana C34 704, Feddes Silver Bow B226 x Andras New Direction R240, to Lucht Red Angus, Bozeman, Montana.
Lot 2 – $9,000, DKK Marigold 7070, Bieber Make Mimi 7249 x Glacier Chateau 744, Feddes Cattle Company, Manhattan, Montana and Rocking Bar H Ranch, Hall, Montana.
Lot 3 – $9,000, Green Mountain Red Angus Pick of Bred or Open Heifers, to Wil Bledsoe, Hugo, Colorado.
Lot 4 – $8,000, C-T Red Angus Pick of Bred or Open Heifers, to Wil Bledsoe, Hugo, Colorado.