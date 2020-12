Big Sky Elite Female Sale – Onwers C-T Red Angus , Feddes Red Angus, Klompien Red Angus and Green Mountain Red Angus

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Dec. 2, 2020

Location: Green Mountain Red Angus Ranch Logan, MT

Auctioneer: Kyle Gilchrist

Averages:

1 Elite Pick $9,000

57 Mature Cows $2,862

31 3-Year Olds $2,371

67 Bred Heifers $2,772

41 Commercial Bred Heifers $1,684

Selling into 14 states

TOP SELLING LOTS

What beautiful December Day in Logan, MT for the Big sky Elite Female Sale

Lot 4 – $9,000, Pick of Green Mountain Red Angus Bred Heifers or Open Replacement Heifers, Wil Bledsoe of Hugo, CO

MATURE COWS:

Lot 20 – $14,000, C-T Miss Pan 5091, a Feddes Oscar X28 daughter out of a 5L Norseman King 2291 dam, selling to Rocking Bar H Ranch of Auburn, WA and Feddes Cattle Co. of Manhattan, MT.

Lot 2 – $5,000, C-T Vrdale 1183, a Glacier Chateau 744 daughter out of a DKK Power Surge 708 dam, selling to Rocking Bar H Ranch of Auburn, WA.

Lot 8 – $5,000, C-T Mischief 5060, a HXC Conquest 4405P daughter out of a 4L Super Vision R2292 dam, selling to Carson Hawker of Blackfoot, ID.

COMING 3-YEAR OLDS:

Lot 73 – $3,750, C-T Linsey 8123, a PIE One of a Kind 352 daughter out of a Bieber Make Mimi 7249 dam, selling to Angelo Cattle Co of Drummond, MT.

Lot 82 – $3,250, C-T Angie Rose 8089, a PIE One of a Kind 510 daughter out of a HXC Conquest 4405P dam, selling to Goodnight Red Angus of Florence, MT.

Lot 72 – $3,000, C-T Linsey 8121, a PIE One of a Kind 352 daughter out of a Bieber Make Mimi 7249 dam, selling to Angelo Cattle Co of Drummond, MT.

Lot 92 – $3,000, Feddes Blockana A64-851, a Feddes Silver Bow B226 daughter out of a Beckton Epic R397 K dam, selling to Carson Hawker of Blackfoot, ID.

BRED HEIFERS:

Lot 47 – $5,250, C-T Mischief 9043, a PIE One of a Kind 510 daughter out of a HXC Conquest 4405P dam, selling to Bar Open A Red Angus of Hamer, ID.

Lot 48 – $5,000, C-T Miss Pan 9067, a 5L Bourne 117-48A daughter out of a HXC Conquest 4405P dam, selling to Carson Hawker of Blackfoot, ID.

