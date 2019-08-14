BigIron Auctions Announces Fundraiser to Support South Dakota FFA Foundation

St. Edward, Neb. (August 14, 2019) – BigIron Auctions is proud to announce that for the first time, it is partnering with Graham Tire to conduct a charity auction at Dakotafest to benefit the South Dakota FFA Foundation. The show is being held August 20-22, 2019 at Schlaffman Farm in Mitchell, S.D.

In addition to a variety of new Goodyear and Titan farm tires provided by Titan Tire, the auction, conducted by BigIron Auctions, will include a John Deere 36” Triangle toolbox with tools. Bidders onsite at Dakotafest can sign in at the South Dakota FFA Foundation registration desk to obtain a bid number to participate in the auction located at the Graham Tire lot #327.

“BigIron is committed to continuing to invest in young people as the next generation farmers,” said BigIron co-founder Mark Stock. “We’re proud to be partnering with Graham Tire and the South Dakota FFA, and we hope the money raised from the auction will make a big difference in their lives and future.”

“We are proud to partner with BigIron Auctions and the South Dakota FFA and be part of this great event,” said Scott Schultz, manager, Graham Tire Mitchell. We’re happy to be a part of fueling the future of these students and helping them as they begin their careers.”

What: FFA Foundation Auction at Dakotafest

When: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2 p.m. (CDT)

Where: Graham Tire Lot #327

Dakotafest, 2300 Spruce St., Mitchell, S.D.

Click here To obtain a list of auction items and more details about the event.

Interviews are also available at the BigIron booth (#3502) with BigIron Auctions and BigIron Realty co-founders Mark and Ron Stock who can discuss:

· Retirement and succession planning for retiring farmers

· Getting the most money back from your real estate and equipment

· What’s hot on the auction block?

Please contact Sandi Scott at sscott@tunheim.com or 952-851-7216 to schedule an interview.

– BigIron Auctions