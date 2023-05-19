Bill to discount crop insurance for cover crops introduced 

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Reps. Sean Casten, D-Ill., Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., and Mike Bost, R-Ill., on Thursday introduced the Conservation Opportunity and Voluntary Environment Resilience (COVER) Act.

The bill seeks to build on programs first offered in Illinois, Iowa, and Indiana by creating a national $5 per acre discount on crop insurance premiums for farmers who plant cover crops.More than 120 organizations have endorsed the bill, including American Farmland Trust, the Illinois Soybean Association, and the National Farmers Union.

“When it comes to helping out our farmers, cover crops can do it all: increase yield, protect soil, and save money. It’s just common sense that we encourage their use, and this legislation does exactly that,” said Slotkin.”

A per-acre discount on crop insurance is a simple incentive that will put money back in the pockets of Michigan farmers, while also supporting the conservation of our lands and waterways. This program already received a positive response when it was implemented during the pandemic, so including it in this year’s farm bill is a no brainer.”

“We applaud Sen. Brown and Reps. Casten, Slotkin, and Bost for their bipartisan leadership in introducing this bill. Including this legislation in the farm bill would enable USDA to continue to help thousands of farmers save money while planting cover crops, a key conservation practice that improves profitability, water quality, and resilience to flooding and drought,” said Tim Fink, policy director for American Farmland Trust.

“This program is popular with farmers, and we have seen it work on the state and federal levels because it is easy to use, and it makes sense.”

“Cover crops are a critical and increasingly popular tool for improving soil health and reducing erosion,” said Corey Lacey, public policy manager for the Illinois Soybean Association.

“However, many farmers are hesitant to plant cover crops due to the upfront costs and risks associated with changing their traditional crop rotation practices. The COVER Act addresses these concerns by offering a simple and cost-effective way to incentivize farmers to adopt cover crops. It is essential that farmers and agriculture organizations support voluntary programs that help growers adopt conservation tools that work on their farms.”