BioZyme® Inc. seeks 2 marketing interns

(SAINT JOSEPH, Mo., Jan. 15, 2017) BioZyme® Inc., is seeking two dynamic individuals who want to strengthen their skills while contributing to the marketing team. The two internships offer unique experiences in the marketing department. The Sure Champ® Marketing internship is a 4-week long program based in St. Joseph, Mo. The Vitalize® Marketing internship will last approximately 10 weeks and is based in Haskell, Texas.

Interested candidates for both internships should be a college student who has completed at least two years of undergraduate studies in the areas of agriculture, agricultural communications, marketing or public relations. The candidates should have a strong work ethic and be able to work as team and individually to complete tasks successfully. Strong communication skills, both written and oral, are essential.

The Sure Champ internship position will focus on the preparation and execution of events leading up to and at the Junior National Hereford Expo. The internship runs from June 18 – July 13, 2018. BioZyme will work with the intern to accommodate housing needs during the short time he or she is in St. Joseph. This position will work closely with the Events and Training Coordinator to promote the Sure Champ, Vita Charge® and VitaFerm® product lines at the JNHE. The qualified candidate must be willing and able to lift heavy boxes and set up a booth.

The Vitalize intern will work closely with the marketing team to assist with the creation and implementation of marketing strategies within the performance, rodeo and hunter jumper disciplines. These strategies will include event, partnership and social strategies. A working knowledge of the equine industry is preferred, but not required.

Complete job descriptions for both internships are posted at http://biozymeinc.com/blog/category/careers/. Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, resume and two letters of recommendation to Jackie Lackey, Director of Strategic Marketing, at jtlackey@biozymeinc.com. Applications are due Feb. 15.

