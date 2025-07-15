Bipartisan, bicameral farmers’ mental health bill introduced

Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, today introduced the Farmers First Act of 2025 to increase support for the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN), while Reps. Angie Craig, D-Minn., and Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, introduced the bill in the House.

The Farmers First Act would reauthorize the FRSAN, a program that connects farmers, ranchers, and other agriculture workers to stress assistance programs and resources. Through FRSAN, state departments of agriculture, state extension services, and nonprofits receive funding to establish helplines, provide suicide prevention training for farm advocates, and create support groups for farmers and farm workers. The Farmers First Act would increase funding for the program, authorizing $15 million per year for the program for the next five years, up from $10 million, allowing grantees to hire additional staff to support farmers, including behavioral health specialists to provide counseling to agricultural workers, and bolstering grantees’ efforts to address the unique needs of different farming populations, including veteran farmers and farmers of color.

The Farmers First Act is endorsed by the National Farmers Union, National Rural Health Association, National Milk Producers Federation, Agriculture Retailers Association, The National Council, FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative, Organic Trade Association, American Psychological Association Services, NCBA CLUSA, Farm Credit Council, National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, Organic Farmers Association, National Pork Producers Council, American Soybean Association, Midwest Dairy Coalition, Farm Aid, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Corn Growers Association, Northeast Organic Dairy Producers Alliance, Sustainable Food Policy Alliance, National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, National Organic Coalition, Farmer Veteran Coalition, and American Farm Bureau Federation. National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said in a news release, “Farming can be incredibly stressful, and too many rural communities still don’t have the mental health support they need. The Farmers First Act will help connect our farmers and ranchers with essential resources to address farm stress and improve well-being.”

–The Hagstrom Report