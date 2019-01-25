Bison ranchers host annual meeting in Denver

Westminster, CO (January 18, 2019) – The nearly bison 500 ranchers bringing more than 100 head of live bison to Denver next week will also be bringing a commitment to continue building the market for bison meat based upon the quality of the meat and a dedication to sustainable ranching practices.

The ranchers will be gathering at the National Bison Association's 24th annual meeting at the Denver Renaissance Hotel, and at the association's Gold Trophy Show and Sale at the National Western Stock Show.

"The bison business has logged another year of record-breaking sales, and extremely strong prices for producers," said Dave Carter, executive director of the Westminster, CO-based association. "We know that introducing more people to the great taste and nutritional benefits of naturally-raised bison will continue to help us grow."

A major focus of the association's annual meeting, entitled "Gaining Ground," will be the development of collaborative partnerships to assure the continued growth of the bison business.

The annual conference will kick off at the Renaissance Hotel at 3801 Quebec St. with a luncheon on Wednesday (which the association has renamed as Bison Hump Day).

Presentations during the conference will include a seminar on Ranching for Profit, conducted by David Pratt, a nationally recognized leader in helping producers consider financial, personal and ecological growth in their business. Agricultural researchers from South Dakota State University will also provide extensive information about that institution's commitment to develop a Center of Excellence in bison research.

Other presentations will focus on herd health, low-stress animal management, and tips for newcomers to the bison business.

On Saturday, January 26th, activities move to the National Western Stock Show, where the live animal auction will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the Livestock Center sale arena. More than 100 head of live bison are expected to be auctioned. At 10 a.m., prior to live animal sale, the carcass entries in the "market class" competition will be auctioned in the sale arena. "The market class auction is a great opportunity for members of the public to come out and purchase meat to stock their freezers," Carter said, adding that the association has an arrangement with Innovative Packing Co. nearly Greeley to cut and package the meat for anyone purchasing a carcass at the sale.

A complete agenda for the conference, and the Show and Sale, is available at http://www.bisoncentral.com.

– National Bison Association