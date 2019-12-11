Black Hills Angus Assoc offers scholarships
The Black Hills Angus Association (BHAA) will award a $1,000 renewable scholarship for the 2020-2021 school year.
The application deadline is: Jan. 15, 2020. To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be a graduating high school senior or currently attending an eligible post secondary institution, including technical institutes for the 2020-2021 school term and must be from South Dakota or bordering state.
To obtain an application, or for more information:
Black Hills Angus Association Scholarship Program
% Deb Kukuchka
18758 Bar 69 Ranch Lane
Belle Fourche, SD 57717
Phone (605) 892-2875
Or email: bar69angus@gmail.com
–Black Hills Angus Association Scholarship Program