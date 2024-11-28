Black Hills Angus Association Scholarship application deadline: Jan. 15

The Black Hills Angus Association (BHAA) will award a $1,500 renewable scholarship for the 2025-2026 school year.

The application deadline is January 15, 2021.

To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be a graduating high school senior or currently attending an eligible post secondary institution, including technical institutes for the 2025-2026 school term and must be from South Dakota or bordering state.

To obtain an application, or for more information:

Black Hills Angus Association Scholarship Program

Phone (605) 892-2875

Or email to: bar69angus@gmail.com

–Black Hills Angus Association