Black Hills Angus Association Scholarship application deadline: Jan. 15
The Black Hills Angus Association (BHAA) will award a $1,500 renewable scholarship for the 2025-2026 school year.
The application deadline is January 15, 2021.
To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be a graduating high school senior or currently attending an eligible post secondary institution, including technical institutes for the 2025-2026 school term and must be from South Dakota or bordering state.
To obtain an application, or for more information:
Black Hills Angus Association Scholarship Program
Phone (605) 892-2875
Or email to: bar69angus@gmail.com
–Black Hills Angus Association
