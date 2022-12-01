Black Hills Angus Association $1,500 scholarship postmark deadline Jan. 10

The Black Hills Angus Association (BHAA) will be awarding a $1,500 scholarship for the 2023-2024 school year. Contact Deb Kukuchka at bar69angus@gmail.com or (605) 892-2875 for a scholarship application.

To be eligible for the scholarship, the following requirements must be met:

Must be a graduating high school senior or currently attending an eligible post secondary institution, including technical institutes.

Must attend a post secondary institution, including technical institutes for the 2023-2024 school term.

Must be actively involved with Angus cattle (Indicate if member of American Junior Angus Association).

Must submit an essay of 500-1,000 words on the topic “How I See Myself Advancing the Beef Industry.”

Must list school, church, and community involvement.

Must submit a recent photo.

Must be from South Dakota or bordering state.

Selection will be based on the following criteria:

Academic (grades) 30% Personal (employment, extracurricular, honors, community service, involvement with Angus cattle) 30% Short essay: “How I See Myself Advancing the Beef Industry”. 30% Financial need (10%) Bonus for member, child, or grandchild of BHAA member (10 pts) Bonus for resident of South Dakota (5 pts)

The postmark deadline is: January 10, 2023.

The following material must be submitted as part of your application. Please mail to:

Black Hills Angus Association Scholarship Program

% Deb Kukuchka

18758 Bar 69 Ranch Lane

Belle Fourche, SD 57717 Phone (605) 892-2875

Or email to: bar69angus@gmail.com

Letter of acceptance from college or university you plan to attend. Letter of recommendation from school administration or staff. Copy of high school (college) transcript indicating GPA. ESSAY: “How I See Myself Advancing the Beef Industry.” Current color photograph of applicant.

The scholarship winner will be asked to appear in person at the Black Hills Association Banquet during the Black Hills Stock Show for an award presentation on January 29, 2023.

Renewal of Scholarship ‘

The BHAA Scholarship can be renewed one time. If the student has achieved at least a GPA of at least 3.0 and carried at least enough credit hours to be considered a full-time student during the first year of scholarship, he/she may contact the BHAA for renewal. The second scholarship or renewal will be awarded the first semester of the second year. It is not necessary to fill out the application form again. Mail or e-mail your college transcripts and student status forms to the Black Hills Angus Association Scholarship address listed above.

–Black Hills Angus Association