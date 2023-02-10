Black Hills Angus Association Banquet News News | 2 min ago Deb Kukuchka, Angus committee, TJ Gabriel with Kori Gabriel, Angus scholarship winner and Marcia Amdahl, Angus committee at the Black Hills Angus banquet at the 2023 Stock Show.BHANgusGabrielIMG_7055003 The Black Hills Angus Association hosted a banquet in conjunction with the Black Hills Stock Show at the Monument in Rapid City, South Dakota, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. David Uhrig Presented to Amdahl Angus, Marcia and Tim Amdahl, Angus Breeder of the year award at the Black Hills Angus 2023 Stockshow banquet.BHANgusBanquetUhrigIMG_7053 Deb Kukuchka, Angus committee, TJ Gabriel with Kori Gabriel, Angus scholarship winner and Marcia Amdahl, Angus committee at the Black Hills Angus banquet at the 2023 Stock Show.BHANgusGabrielIMG_7055003 Morgan Mackaben, Angus Scholarship winner with her parents. Also pictured: Deb Kukuchka and Marcia Amdahl Angus scholarship chairpersons.BHAngusMackabenIMG_7052 Black Hills Angus Scholarship winner Kaira Stomprud, her mom and grandparents. Angus scholarship chairpersons: Deb Kukuchka and Marcia Amdahl.BHAngusStomprudIMG_7054 News Montana Department of Livestock Recommends Extension of Cancellation of Equine Events in Flathead County just now | Black Hills Angus Association Banquet 2 min ago | Senate Ag members ask USDA for farm bill help 8 hrs ago | Results: Rodeo Rapid City 17 hrs ago | Black Hills Stock Show Chi-Influence Sale 17 hrs ago | See more