Black Hills Angus Association Banquet

Deb Kukuchka, Angus committee, TJ Gabriel with Kori Gabriel, Angus scholarship winner and Marcia Amdahl, Angus committee at the Black Hills Angus banquet at the 2023 Stock Show.

The Black Hills Angus Association hosted a banquet in conjunction with the Black Hills Stock Show at the Monument in Rapid City, South Dakota, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.

David Uhrig Presented to Amdahl Angus, Marcia and Tim Amdahl, Angus Breeder of the year award at the Black Hills Angus 2023 Stockshow banquet.

Morgan Mackaben, Angus Scholarship winner with her parents. Also pictured: Deb Kukuchka and Marcia Amdahl Angus scholarship chairpersons.

