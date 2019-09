The Black Hills Angus Association hosted the SD Angus Tour on 24 – 25 in the Rapid City, SD area. Tour stops included on Tuesday, Sept. 24, included: Grandview Angus, Lewis Angus, Ravellette Cattle, Trask-Peterson Angus, Lehrkamp Livestock, Kammerer Livestock, Schaack Ranch, Spear U Angus and Mt. Rushmore Angus Ranch.

Wednesday, Sept. 25, stops included, Amdahl Angus & Hereford, Hillsview Angus, Millar Angus, Bar 69 Angus and Baker’s LeMar Angus.

–Staff Report