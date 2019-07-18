Black Hills Angus Tour to be held Sept. 24-25

The Black Hills Angus Association in conjunction with the South Dakota Angus Association will be hosting a two-day tour of Registered Angus cattle ranches around Rapid City and in the Black Hills area, Tuesday, Sept. 24 and Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Approximately 15 ranches will host the 2019 tour and will open their ranches to commercial and registered cattlemen.

Those attending will gather in Rapid City at the tour headquarters, Holiday Inn Express I-90, Monday evening for a pre-tour sponsored social. Special room rates at the hotel will be honored until Aug. 24. Please call 605.355.9090 to reserve your rooms.

• Day one, Sept. 24 will feature a breakfast at Grandview Angus, Rapid City, SD, with Lewis Angus and Ravellette Cattle. The mid-morning stop will be at Trask Angus Ranch Wasta, SD, with Peterson Angus. The noon lunch stop will be at Lehrkamp Livestock, Caputa, SD, with Kammerer Livestock.

Mid-afternoon stops will be at Schaack Ranch, south of Wall, SD and Spear U Angus Ranch, north of Wall SD. The evening social, auction and dinner will be held at Mt. Rushmore Angus, south of Rapid City, SD.

• Day two, Sept. 25 will feature a breakfast stop at Amdahl Angus, north of Rapid City, SD, with Hillsview Angus.

Mid-morning stops will be held at Millar Angus, Sturgis, SD and Bar 69 Angus, Belle Fourche, SD. The lunch stop and Grand Prize Give-A-Way will be at Baker LeMar Angus, St. Onge, SD.

Throughout the two-day tour, you will have the opportunity to view hundreds of Angus Cattle from top, proven genetics. Buses will leave the host hotel at 7:00 a.m. each morning. If you would like to register for the tour please contact Justin Uhrig, 308-760-5615; Don Ravellette, 605-685-5147; or any tour host. Tour registration is $75 single or $100 per couple and you can mail your registration to: 2019 Black Hills Angus Tour, PO Box 303, New Underwood, SD 57761-0303.

Registration includes Monday night social, all meals and bus travel on Tuesday and Wednesday.

– Black Hills Angus Tour