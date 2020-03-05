Black Hills horse club sets event dates

The GiddyUp Open Horse Club recently announced it’s horse show schedule for 2020, with events to be held at The Rockin’ H Arena in Piedmont, South Dakota.

Focusing on activities for all levels of horses and riders, the club was founded nearly a decade ago to promote equestrian sports in the Black Hills. Their open, all-breed shows offer classes in both English and Western divisions, while their Western Dressage shows introduce this new, growing discipline.

Open show dates are April 18th, May 16th, June 6th and August 29th ,with judges to be announced. The April event, dubbed “The Hairy Horse Show” is intended to prepared riders for the regular show season through critiques from the judge rather than by placings.

The remaining open shows feature a full lineup of classes and are unique in hosting jumping, driving, reining and trail divisions, among others, all in one day.

The Western Dressage show dates are May 2nd, June 27th and October 3rd. Western Dressage, which combines traditional dressage and western riding, is a systematic approach to training, with the aim of producing a supple, obedient horse, regardless of breed. The club’s Western Dressage shows offer a variety of flat classes, prix caprilli classes and lower-level tests in a small-court arena under the rules of

the sport’s governing body, the Western Dressage Association of America. Dressage tests for English riders are also offered.

The club will be hosting a season Kick-Off Party on March 14th at the Elk Creek Steakhouse, Piedmont, from 2-4 p.m. open to the public, offering door prizes, refreshments, membership information and announcement of Year-End Awards.

According the club officer, Tineke VanEiken, “Our shows offer a relaxed atmosphere and we are supportive of one another. We provide a way to introduce riders to showing in a fun environment while encouraging good sportsmanship. It’s not about how fancy a horse or saddle you have.” VanEiken goes on to explain, “ We are distinct as we foster development of riders and horses by rewarding horsemanship and true gaits as opposed to what is fashionable at bigger competitions.”

Another feature of GiddyUp Open Horse Club shows are awards offered for Thoroughbred enthusiasts through participation in The Jockey Club’s Thoroughbred Incentive Program. Prizes cover both English and Western divisions, with winners gaining eligibility to compete at the national Thoroughbred Championship Show held each fall in Kentucky.

Complete information on the organization, horse shows and entry forms are available at http://www.giddyupopenhorseclub.com

–GiddyUp Open Horse Club