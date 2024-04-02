Black Hills National Forest Proposes Reducing Fire Hazard

BHNF-USFS

The Black Hills National Forest is proposing to reduce fire hazard, increase growing space for pine trees, restore openings and low-density forest on south-facing slopes, and diversify species composition at the north end of the Wyoming Black Hills in Crook County, WY.

The Forest Service is proposing to treat up to 8,000 acres of National Forest land four miles south of Beulah, WY, 13 miles east of Sundance, WY, and nine miles west of Spearfish, SD through mechanical and manual fuel reduction, prescribed fire, management of oak shrubs, and tree planting.

The area includes lower Grand Canyon/Sand Creek, Dugout Gulch, and Boundary Gulch. Adjacent developments include historic Ranch A, Red Canyon subdivision, and the Sand Creek Country Club. The Forest Service is partnering with the Wyoming State Forestry Division, Crook County Natural Resource District, and Bureau of Land Management in an all-lands approach to managing forests in and adjacent to the project area.

The Forest Service values public participation. Communications from the public regarding this project, including commenters’ names and contact information, will become part of the public record. Comments should be submitted within 30 days after publication of the legal notice of opportunity to comment in the Rapid City Journal. The notice will be published on or about March 28, 2024. Comments can be made using the project website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=65540 or through the U.S. Mail: North Sand Project, Bearlodge Ranger District, P.O. Box 680 / 101 S. 21st St. Sundance, WY 82729.

For questions on the proposed project, please contact Patrick Champa, Bearlodge District Ranger, or Elizabeth Krueger, Bearlodge Ranger District resource planner, at (307) 283-1361, Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., mountain daylight time.