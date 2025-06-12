Black Hills National Forest Solicits for Concessionaire Operations

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Custer, South Dakota. June 9, 2025 – The Black Hills National Forest is seeking proposals for a concessionaire special use permit for recreation facilities on the Bearlodge, Hell Canyon, Mystic, and Northern Hills ranger districts with the publication of a prospectus. The Forest aims to improve public access and provide for meaningful experiences to sites included in this concessionaire opportunity.

The offering includes approximately 45 campgrounds, two group campgrounds, boat launches, swim beaches, and multiple day-use sites.

“This permit and business partnership complements visitor expectations by keeping areas open and available to the public, as well as enhances sites with user fees,” said Bradley Block, Recreation Program Manager.

Prospective applicants can find the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service concession program and policies, special use permit, and the application process by reviewing the prospectus posted on SAM.gov, using the search feature for Black Hills National Forest .

Applicants must submit the required processing fee and business plan evaluation fee with their proposal. All prospective applicants are advised to read the prospectus carefully. All applicants must submit one hard copy and one electronic copy of their application package. Applications must be received by close of business (4:30 p.m. PST) on Monday, September 22, 2025.

Following the process, it is expected a permit will be issued and operations to begin by the spring season of 2026. A site tour on the Forest is currently scheduled for July 8-9, 2025, with a required RSVP by June 30, 2025. For questions or comments regarding the opportunity, or to RSVP to the site tour, please contact Bradley Block, Recreation Program Manager, at bradley.block@usda.gov .

-USFS