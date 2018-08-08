Black Hills Roundup gets inducted into the Cowboy Hall of Fame

The Black Hills Roundup in Belle Fourche, S.D., started when 15,000 people gathered in a field in Belle Fourche to raise money for World War I in 1918. At the time, the population of Belle Fourche was 1,410.

The next year marked the first time the rodeo took place.

The large number of people to attend continues today, with an estimated 10,000-15,000 attending a parade during rodeo week in the town of about 6,000.

The historic rodeo, which is 100 percent volunteer-run, also boasts that President Calvin Coolidge attended in 1927.

Now the Black Hills Roundup can add ProRodeo Hall of Fame inductee to its résumé as it prepares for its 100th year of the rodeo in 2019.

–Black Hills Roundup