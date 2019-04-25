Black Hills Roundup merchandise on sale!

Merchandise to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Black Hills Roundup is now on sale. Items can be purchased at Cowboys Too, located at 502 State Street in downtown Belle Fourche, or on the Black Hills Roundup website at www. blackhillsroundup.com.

This is the first year that merchandise has been available for on-line shoppers.

"Our hope is that these items will be purchased not only by local Roundup fans, but also the many people and families that come to the Roundup from places all across the United States and the world," said Betty Jo Hoffman. "We'd love to see vacationing families show up to see the rodeo, dressed in true Roundup style!"

Merchandise includes a commemorative rifle, posters, tote bags, shot glasses, various styles of caps in a wide variety of colors; t-shirts, sweatshirts and zippered pullovers. Merchandise bears the new logo for the Black Hills Roundup, introduced this year in honor of the 100th anniversary.

The Black Hills Roundup will take place this year from July 2-6. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased on-line and at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center.

–Black Hills Roundup