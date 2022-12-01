Black Hills Roundup named medium sized rodeo of the year fifth year in a row

Several members of the Black Hills Roundup Committee attended the PRCA recognition banquet Nov. 30. Keith Anderson | Courtesy photo

For five consecutive years now, the Black Hills Roundup, held in Belle Fourche, SD, every 4th of July, was voted “medium sized rodeo of the year,” by PRCA cowboys and cowgirls.

Rodeo Committee chairman Keith Anderson said he and the committee have been honored to be chosen by the cowgirls and cowgirls for five consecutive years.

This year, the rodeo paid about $250,000. Year in and year out, they draw between 900-1,100 contestants.

“We are going against some really good rodeos,” he pointed out.

The five rodeos in the running were: Amarillo, Texas; Black Hills Roundup, Belle Fourche; Coleman, Texas; Claremore, Oklahoma and Gunnison, Colorado.

PRCA cowboys and cowgirls vote in an initial round to narrow down the rodeos to the top five, and then from Oct. 17-21 they were able to vote on their favorite out of those five.

The stock contractors and an all-volunteer crew make the rodeo a great one, along with a large payout for the contestants, he said.

Dan Munford is the head timed event contractor, while Burch Rodeo Company and Powder River Rodeo provide much of the rough stock. Subcontractors fill in as needed, and can change from year to year.

Several members of the Black Hills Roundup Committee attended the PRCA recognition banquet Nov. 30. Pictured l-r: Brett Crowser, Melanie Crowser, Julie Johnson, Mitch Johnson, Keith Anderson, Audra Anderson, Chas Crago, Clay Crago, Levi Conry, Lindsey Conry, Joan Manke. Keith Anderson | Courtesy photo

The chute help, arena help, ticket takers, and all other needed personnel all volunteer their time to make sure the rodeo runs smoothly, he said.

“Many of them have done it for years. For some, it’s a family tradition, their parents were a part of the rodeo and now they are,” he said.

Anderson said the rodeo is “the biggest thing that happens in Belle Fourche all year long,” and that often native Belle Fourche folks who’ve moved away travel back “home” for the fourth of July weekend. Many tourists also attend the rodeo.

Anderson and some of the other committee members attended the PRCA awards banquet at the South Point in Las Vegas, Nov. 30, to learn that their rodeo was once again a winner.

Anderson attended meetings in Las Vegas to gain new ideas and make connections, in order to ensure the BH Roundup is the best it can be.

Next year, the BH Roundup Vice Chairman Dallas Conner will take over the chairman duties, as Anderson is going to step down.

John Harrison

John Harrison will go down as one of the most decorated and accomplished barrelman and rodeo clowns in the sport.



Harrison, of Soper Oklahoma, will be making his 11th appearance at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge in 2022 as a barrelman. He was honored beforehand, Nov. 30 at the 2022 PRCA Awards Banquet at the South Point Hotel in Las Vegas.



He was honored with not one, not two, but three year-end awards in front of the sellout crowd. Harrison was named the PRCA Comedy Act of the Year for the second time, the PRCA Coors Man in the Can for the fifth time, and the PRCA Clown/Barrelman of the Year for the first time in his career.



“You know it’s special every single time you are honored with something like this,” Harrison said. “I have never won Clown of the Year. It’s an award that I think Justin Rumford is going to win every year and he’s always so deserving. My heart is so happy, it’s a feeling that’s going to stick with me for the rest of my life.”



John, his wife Carla, and children are affectionately known as “The Clown Family” among rodeo fans and professionals. You rarely see John at a rodeo without his family by his side. He said none of this would be possible without their support and the backing of the rodeo community.



“I couldn’t do it without my rodeo family, there are just the best people out there,” he said. “What I do for them out on the dirt feels so minimal compared to what they do for me and my family. This is how we pay our bills at home. The committees out there give us jobs. We couldn’t go up and down the road without them and the stock contractors.



“It’s a ton of things that come together in the grand scheme of things. It’s the announcers, the sound guys that make us sound good, the bullfighters that help me with the act that make this all possible. I also couldn’t do this without my wife. She is behind the scene doing all the things that nobody wants to do. From warming up horses, picking stall, and all those things. I couldn’t do what I do without them.”



Harrison became a member of the PRCA in 1999, as a trick and roman rider, and trick roper. He later diversified and added barrelman to his PRCA card. The rest is history.



Below, are the other winners at the 2022 PRCA Awards Banquet.



Nutrena Horses of the Year presented by AQHA

POCKETFUL OF LIGHT, “Pockets” – owned by Caleb Smidt (Tie-Down Roping)

DASHIN HAZE, “Tyson” – owned by Curtis Cassidy (Steer Wrestling)

JESS A MOOSE, “Grey” – owned by Jim Donnan (Team Roping Header)

KADABRA KING, “Turbo” – owned by Patrick and Christi Smith (Team Roping Heeler)

JS FROSTYS BADGER, “Goose” – owned by Scott and Kelli Snedecor

FAMOUS LIL JET “Rollo” – owned by Jordon and Justin Briggs (Barrel Racing)

BAYBE BULLET, “Baybe” – owned by Taylor and Joey Williams (Breakaway Roping)



John Justin Standard of the West Committeeman of the Year

Tim Baldwin



Pendleton Whisky Let ‘Er Buck Stock of the Year

Bareback Riding: Gun Fire, Frontier Rodeo

Saddle Bronc Riding: Black Tie, Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics

Bull Riding: Smoke Stack, Beutler & Son Rodeo



Media Award: Excellence in Broadcast Journalism

Taylor Sheridan



Media Award: Excellence in Multimedia Journalism

The Cowboy Channel



Polaris Remuda Awards

Stock Contractor: J Bar J, Inc.

Rodeo Committee: Fort Worth Stock & Rodeo



Hesston Sowing Good Deeds

Reno Rodeo — Reno, Nev.



Coors Man in the Can

John Harrison



Photographer of the Year

Click Thompson



Music Director of the Year

Benje Bendele



Clown/Barrelman of the Year

John Harrison



Timer of the Year

Molly Twitchell



Dress Act of the Year

Bobby Kerr



Comedy Act of the Year

John Harrison



Small Rodeo of the Year

Abbyville Frontier Days — Abbyville, Kan.



Medium Rodeo of the Year

Black Hills Roundup — Belle Fourche, S.D.



Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo — Fort Worth, Texas



Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year

Pendleton Round-Up — Pendleton, Ore.



Pickup Man of the Year

Matt Twitchell



Bullfighter of the Year

Cody Webster



Announcer of the Year

Garrett Yerigan



Secretary of the Year

Eva Chadwick



Veterinarian of the Year

Gregg Veneklasen



Stock Contractor of the Year

Frontier Rodeo



Donita Barnes Contract Personnel Life Achievement

Bronc Rumford

–PRCA and Staff reporting