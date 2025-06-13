Black Hills State University College National Finals Rodeo draw

CASPER, Wyo. – The stage is set for the 2025 College National Finals Rodeo at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, Wyoming, as the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association has announced the position draws for each event. A total of six individuals will represent Black Hills State University, including Emma Ohm (breakaway roping), Cashae McGee (women’s all-around, barrel racing, and goat tying), Haley Husted (goat tying), Sierra Steele (barrel racing), Raylee Fagerhaug (goat tying), and Jess Harper (team roping). The Yellow Jackets qualified as a women’s team as they won the Great Plains Region title for the second straight year and the tenth time in the last 14 seasons, while Ohm enters nationals as the regional champion and No. 2 breakaway roper in the nation. The action starts on Sunday, June 15, and runs through Saturday, June 21. All five of the performance sessions will be streamed live nationally on ESPN3.

SUNDAY, JUNE 15 – MATINEE – 4 PM

The 2025 CNFR gets underway for Black Hills State during the Sunday matinee at 4 p.m., with only one competitor on the day. Emma Ohm will start her national title hunt in section four of the first go around in breakaway roping, being the fifth cowgirl to go in the section and 36th overall in the field of 61.

MONDAY, JUNE 16 – SLACK – 7 AM

The busiest day of the CNFR for BHSU will be the Monday slack as all six individuals will take center stage of the rodeo arena in the Ford Wyoming Center. The day gets started bright and early at 7 a.m. with barrel racing as Sierra Steele will be the first to compete in section one of the first go around while Cashae McGee will be the 26th to compete in the event. Then the action shifts back to breakaway roping where Ohm will take her second go around and will be the 26th to compete in section one.

Later on in the day the pair of Raylee Fagerhaug and Haley Husted will make their CNFR debut in goat tying, both making their first go around in section one. Fagerhaug will be the second to go while Husted will be eighth out of the gates section one. In section two of goat tying, McGee will compete in her second event of the day as the all-around cowgirl makes her first go around in the event. She will be the seventh to go in section two and the 34th overall to go in goat tying. The day comes to a close as Jess Harper once again teams up with Colton Zubach of Dickinson State in section one of the first go around in team roping, they will be the 25th to compete out of 47 team roping pairs.

TUESDAY, JUNE 17 – SLACK – 7 AM

Five Yellow Jackets will compete in the second day of slack on Tuesday, with the action once again getting off to an early start at 7 a.m. with section one of the second go around of barrel racing. Both McGee and Steele will compete in section one, with McGee being the 21st to go and Steele being the 46th and final to go. All three goat tying athletes will once again be in action, with McGee being the lone to compete in section one of the second go around, being the 22nd to compete. Husted and Fagerhaug will both compete in section two of the second go around, with Husted being the 48th to go and Fagerhaug being the 54th to go in the event during the day. Rounding out the day will be the second go around of team roping, as Harper and Zubach will be the 23rd to compete in section one.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 18 – PERFORMANCE – 7 PM

Three Black Hills State athletes will compete in their third go around during Wednesday night’s performance at 7 p.m. on ESPN3. In the rounds second section of goat tying will be McGee and Husted, being the 20th and 27th athletes to compete in the event during the round. The night then comes to a close for the Yellow Jackets with the pair of Steele and McGee both competing in section two of the barrel racing. Steele will be the 15th to compete in the round and McGee will be the 22nd to go.

THURSDAY, JUNE 19 – PERFORMANCE – 7 PM

Only two in the Green & Gold will compete during the Thursday night performance at 7 p.m. on ESPN3. Ohm will make her third go around in breakaway roping, competing in section three and will be the 45th to go in the round. Later on in the night, Harper and Zubach will make their third go around in team roping, competing in section three and being the 25th team to compete in the round.

FRIDAY, JUNE 20 – PERFORMANCE – 7 PM

Only one athlete will compete for Black Hills State during the Friday night performance at 7 p.m. on ESPN3, and that will be Raylee Fagerhaug in goat tying. She will make her third go around in the event in section four, being the second to go in the section and 42nd overall to go.

SATURDAY, JUNE 21 – SHORT GO FINALS – 7 PM

After three go arounds, the top-12 in each event will punch their ticket to the Saturday night short-go finals of the CNFR at 7 p.m. on ESPN3.

–Black Hills State University