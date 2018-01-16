Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo® 2018 Premier Issue
January 16, 2018
Join us for the 60th annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo in Rapid City, South Dakota, Jan. 26 – Feb. 4, 2018. Events include livestock shows and sales, rodeos, horse shows and sales, ranch rodeos, kids’ activities, trade shows, stock dog trials, horsemanship clinics, concerts, chili cookoff, beer tasting, mounted shooting, trick riding and much more.
Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo Silver Spur Hall of Fame Inductee: NanCee Maynard
2018 Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo Stockman of the Year: Thomas Ranch
2018 Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo Horse Person of the Year: Dean Johnson
2018 Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo Agribusinessman of the Year: Scott Dirk