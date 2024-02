Black Hills Stock Show 2024 Red Angus Sale

Thirty-two lots sold to 28 buyers from five states.

Yearling Bulls

Lot 20 PGC MR TYCOON 3301 $15,500.00 sold to Greg Slack, Harrisburg, SD

Lot 18 ROYAL LEGACY RBGR 1999L $12,000.00 sold to B Lazy T Ranch/Grill Cattle Co, Hot Springs, SD

Lot 17 BEHM LENNY L06 $5,500.00 sold to Miles Bretsch, Frederick, SD

Fall Bulls

Lot 31 BKE KARGO K227 $5250 sold to Lynn Ryan, Ansley, NE

Two-Year Old Bull

Lot 36 TMAS MULBERRY9918 202K $8,750.00 sold to Sharp Ranch Long Valley, SD

Lot 39 WANGEN 1 OAK 224K $7,500.00 sold to 21 Ranch Sundance, WY

Registered Heifers:

Lot 1 BJF KITTY 3097L $5,500.00 sold to Allen Stauffenecker, Greenbush, MN

Lot 3 FOLIE FREYJA 333L $4,500.00 sold to William Wilhelm, Sundance, WY