Black Hills Stock Show 2024 Shorthorn Sale

Ten lots sold to eight buyers from three states.

Yearling Bull:

Lot 13 82604VSF STATEMENT 5L $3,400.00 1517 sold to Karen Cummins, Casper, WY

Two-Year Old Bulls:

Lot 16 WEST MELVIN 57K $2,300.00 sold to Richard Greenman, Box Elder, SD

Lot 15 WEST SULLY 71K $2,000.00 sold to Preston Perino, Newcastle, WY

Bred Heifer:

Lot 10 OS DORY 80K $3,800.00 sold to Billy McLaughin, Hermosa, SD

Registered Heifer

Lot 2 VSF BAKER’S RUBY RED 36L $2,700.00 sold to Jeffrey Shuck, Newcastle, WY

Lot 4 KW FOXY 10L $2,600.00 sold to Schalesky Livestock, Faith, SD