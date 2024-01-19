YOUR AD HERE »

Black Hills Stock Show 2024

FRIDAY, JANUARY 26

8am     Farm Credit Services of America

            Horse Sale Preview (Kjerstad Event Center)

10am   CINCH Trade Show (The Monument)

            Closes 7:30pm

10am   Rodeo Zone Trade Show (Ice Arena)

            Closes 7:30pm

10am   ProHealth Western Art Show & Sale

            (Alpine/Ponderosa) Closes 7:30pm

10am   Monument Health Community

            Health Summit (Ice Arena) Closes 4pm

10am   First Interstate Bank Barnyard

            Animal Nursery (Barnett Fieldhouse)

10am   Show-Rite Youth Beef Show

            Showmanship & Breeding Heifers

            (Hubbard Feeds Show Ring, Barnett Fieldhouse)

10am   CMSA Rodeo Rapid City Shoot Out

            (Summit Arena)

11am   “Starched” – Live Podcast with

            Clay & Garrison (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

12:30pm          Hutchison Western Stallion Row Preview

            (Hubbard Sale Ring, Kjerstad Event Center)

1pm     Farm Credit Services of

            America Horse Sale

            (Hubbard Sale Ring, Kjerstad Event Center)

2pm     Live in the Zone Talk Show with

            Rodeo’s Living Legends – PRCA Rodeo

            Announcer Will Rasmussen

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

3pm     Women of the Western Industry

            Miss Rodeo America Emma Cameron &

            2023 AQHA Wrangler Women of Influence

            Award Winner Georga Sutton

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

3:30pm            Live Music featuring Potter County Line

            (Cowboy Bar, The Monument)

4pm     Rodeo Rapid City Social, Private Event

            (Summit Arena)

4:30pm            Youth Lego Competition

            4 Divisions ages 4-12

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

5pm     CINCH Trade Show Drawing

            (Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo® office)

5:30pm            Daily Prize Drawings

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

6pm     Live Music      (Barnett Fieldhouse)

6pm     Live Music featuring Donna Shedeed

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

7pm     Wild Ride – Wild Costume Bronc Ride &

            Mini Bucking Broncs (Kjerstad Event Center)

7:30pm            Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Xtreme Bulls

            (Summit Arena)

9pm     Live Music featuring Brandon Jones

            (Pendleton Party Zone, Fairgrounds)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 27

8am     Farm Credit Services of America

            Horse Sale Preview (Kjerstad Event Center)

10am   CINCH Trade Show (The Monument)

            Closes 7:30pm

10am   Rodeo Zone Trade Show (Ice Arena)

            Closes 7:30pm

10am   ProHealth Western Art Show & Sale

            (Alpine/Ponderosa) Closes 7:30pm

10am   Monument Health Community

            Health Summit (Ice Arena) Closes 4pm

10am   First Interstate Bank Barnyard

            Animal Nursery (Barnett Fieldhouse)

10am   Show-Rite Youth Beef Show

            Market Steers & Bred Heifers

            (Hubbard Feeds Show Ring, Barnett Fieldhouse)

10am   Jr. Queens Autograph Session,

            Queen’s Corral (Rushmore Hall)

10am   CMSA Rodeo Rapid City Shoot Out

            (Summit Arena)

10am   Rodney Yost Horsemanship Demonstration

            (Barnett Fieldhouse)

11am   “Starched” – Live Podcast with

            Clay & Garrison (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

12pm   First Interstate Bank World’s

            Smallest Rodeo (Rushmore Hall)

12pm   South Dakota Beef Industry Council

            Board of Directors – General Beef Checkoff

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

12:30pm          Hutchison Western Stallion Row Preview

            (Hubbard Sale Ring, Kjerstad Event Center)

1pm     Farm Credit Services of America Horse Sale

            (Hubbard Sale Ring, Kjerstad Event Center)

2pm     Monument Health Special Rodeo

            at Rodeo Rapid City (Summit Arena)

2pm     Live in the Zone Talk Show with Rodeo’s

            Living Legends – 4x NFR Bullfighter

            Nate Jestes & 2x Reserve World Champion

            Freestyle Bullfighter Beau Schueth

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

3pm     Women of the Western Industry

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

3:30pm            Live Music featuring Potter County Line

            (Cowboy Bar, The Monument)

4pm     Rodeo Autograph Sessions

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

4:30pm            Youth Lego Competition

            4 Divisions ages 4-12

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

5pm     CINCH Trade Show Drawing

            (Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo® office)

5:30pm            Daily Prize Drawings

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

6pm     Live Music with Brian McCollum

            (Barnett Fieldhouse)

7pm     Merck Stray Gathering

            (Kjerstad Event Center)

7:30pm            Rodeo Rapid City PRCA

            Xtreme Broncos (Summit Arena)

9pm     Live music featuring Tristen Schofield

            & the Drive By Night

            (Pendleton Party Zone, Fairgrounds)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 28

9am     Runnings Jackpot Team Roping

            (enter at 9, rope at 10) (Kjerstad Event Center)

9:30am            Rodeo Rapid City College Fair

            (Barnett Fieldhouse)

10am   CINCH Trade Show (The Monument)

            Closes 6pm

10am   Rodeo Zone Trade Show (Ice Arena)

            Closes 6pm

10am   ProHealth Western Art Show & Sale

            (Alpine/Ponderosa) Closes 6pm

10am   Monument Health Community

            Health Summit (Ice Arena) Closes 4pm

10am   First Interstate Bank Barnyard

            Animal Nursery (Barnett Fieldhouse)

10am   The Annual Cowboy Church with Susie

            McEntire and Mark Eaton (Fine Arts Theatre)

11am   Lego Competition (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

12pm   Women of the Western Industry

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

12pm   Beef Chili Cook-Off Tasting

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

1pm     Live in the Zone Talk Show with Rodeo’s

            Living Legends – Sculptor Tony Chytka

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

1pm     SD High School 20x Showcase

            (Summit Arena)         

2pm     BHSS Bid Calling

            Championships & Public Auction

            (CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

2pm     Rainbow Bible Ranch; The Reinhold Family

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

3pm     Daily Prize Drawings (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

4pm     “Team Roping & Touchdowns”

            (NFL watch party)

            (Pendleton Party Zone, Fairgrounds)

4:30pm            SD FFA Event-Beginning Land

            Ownership & Succession Planning with

            Heather Gesner & Vicki Shilling,

            Morgan Family Wealth Management

            (Summit Arena, McKinley & Everest)

5pm     CINCH Trade Show Drawing

            (Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo® office)

MONDAY, JANUARY 29

9am     Angus Show

            (CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

9am     SD FFA Day Rodeo Rapid City, Telling

            Ag’s Story/NewsCenter1 & Homegrown

            (Barnett Fieldhouse)

9am     SD FFA Day at Rodeo Rapid City,

            Tyson & International Delicacies

            (Summit Arena, McKinley)

9am     SD FFA at Rodeo Rapid City, Floriculture,

            Jenny Behlings (Summit Arena, Everest)

10am   CINCH Trade Show (The Monument)

            Closes 6pm

10am   Rodeo Zone Trade Show (Ice Arena)

            Closes 6pm

10am   ProHealth Western Art Show & Sale

            (Alpine/Ponderosa) Closes 6pm

10am   Monument Health Community

            Health Summit (Ice Arena) Closes 2pm

10am   First Interstate Bank Barnyard

            Animal Nursery (Barnett Fieldhouse)

10am   All American Sheep Day

            – Sheepdog Trials Preliminaries

            – National Sheep Shearing Championships

            (Kjerstad Event Center)

10am   Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Rodeo

            Steer Wrestling Slack (Summit Arena)         

10:15am          SD FFA Day at Rodeo Rapid City,

            FFA Presents: Add a sheep enterprise to your

            operation, SD Sheep Growers Association

            (Barnett Fieldhouse)

10:15am          SD FFA Day at Rodeo Rapid City,

            RDO Equipment, Precision Ag Technology

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)       

10:15am          SD FFA Day at Rodeo Rapid City,

            Understanding Beef Cuts, SD Beef

            Industry Council & Wall Meats

            (Summit Arena, McKinley)

10:15am          SD FFA Day at Rodeo Rapid City,

            Soil Health: Production Agriculture for

            the Future, SD Soil Health Coalition

            (Summit Arena, Everest)

11:30am          SD FFA Day at Rodeo Rapid City,

            FFA Presents: How to have a Rock Star SAE

            (Barnett Fieldhouse)

11:30am          SD FFA Day at Rodeo Raid City,

            Agtegra Cooperative Innovation Center,

            Precision Ag of the past, present, & future.

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

11:30am          SD FFA Day at Rodeo Rapid City,

            The Pig Gig, SD Pork Producers Council

            (Summit Arena, McKinley)

11:30am          SD FFA Day at Rodeo Rapid City,

            FFA Presentation (Summit Arena, Everest)

1pm     Angus Sale

            (CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

1pm     SD FFA Day at Rodeo Rapid City,

            Judging School (Summit Arena)

2pm     Live in the Zone Talk Show with Rodeo’s

            Living Legends PRCA Barrelman JJ Harrison

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

2:30pm            SD FFA Day at Rodeo Rapid City,

            Livestock Beginner Contest (Summit Arena)

2:30pm            SD FFA Day at Rodeo Rapid City,

            Oral Reasons (Summit Arena, Everest)

2:30pm            SD FFA Day at Rodeo Rapid City,

            Oral Reasons (Summit Arena, McKinley)

3pm     Women of the Western Industry – 2024

            PRCA Visiting State Rodeo Queen Royalty

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

4pm     Rodeo Autograph Session

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

5pm     CINCH Trade Show Drawing

            (Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo® office)

5pm     Celebrity Showmanship (Barnett Fieldhouse)

5pm     Daily Prize Drawings (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

6:30pm            Mutton Bustin’ Championships

            (Kjerstad Event Center)

7pm     Sheepdog Trials Finals

            (Kjerstad Event Center)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 30

9am     Charolais Show

            (CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

10am   CINCH Trade Show (The Monument)

            Closes 6pm

10am   Rodeo Zone Trade Show (Ice Arena)

            Closes 6pm

10am   ProHealth Western Art Show & Sale

            (Alpine/Ponderosa) Closes 6pm

10am   Monument Health Community

            Health Summit (Ice Arena) Closes 2pm

10am   First Interstate Bank Barnyard

            Animal Nursery (Barnett Fieldhouse)

10am   High Plains Farrier Association Horse

            Shoeing Education & Demo

            (Barnett Fieldhouse) Closes 6pm

10am   Ranch Rodeo Preliminary Round

            (Kjerstad Event Center)

10am   Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Tie Down

            & Roping Slack (Summit Arena)

10am   SD FFA Day at Rodeo Rapid City:

            FFA Alumni Event (Summit Arena, McKinley)

11am   SD FFA State Officers – Meet Your Officers

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

1pm     Charolais Sale

            (CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

2pm     Live in the Zone Talk Show with       Rodeo’s

            Living Legends – PRCA Whip Cracker,

            Gun Slinger & Trick Roper Specialty Act

            Rider Kiesner (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

3pm     Women of the Western Industry – PRCA

            Trick Rider & Stunt Woman Bethany Kiesner

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

4pm     Rodeo Autograph Session

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

5pm     CINCH Trade Show Drawing

            (Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo® office)

5pm     Daily Prize Drawings

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)       

6pm     Ranch Rodeo Calcutta/Fundraiser

            (Kjerstad Event Center)

7pm     Ranch Rodeo Finals (Kjerstad Event Center)

9pm     Live music featuring Big Skillet

            (Pendleton Party Zone, Fairgrounds)

WEDNESDAY, January 31

 8am    Broncs for Breakfast –

             Breakfast & Bloody Mary Bar

            (Kjerstad Event Center)

 9am    Hereford Show

            (CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

 9am    Broncs for Breakfast Calcutta/

            Fundraiser (Kjerstad Event Center)

10am   CINCH Trade Show (The Monument)

            Closes 6pm

10am   Rodeo Zone Trade Show (Ice Arena)

            Closes 6pm

10am   ProHealth Western Art Show & Sale

            (Alpine/Ponderosa) Closes 6pm

10am   Monument Health Community

            Health Summit (Ice Arena) Closes 2pm

10am   First Interstate Bank Barnyard

            Animal Nursery (Barnett Fieldhouse)

10am   Broncs for Breakfast – Bronc Riding

            (Kjerstad Event Center)

            Presented by Pioneer Bank

10am   Create & Take, Paint Sip (Barnett Fieldhouse)

10am   Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Rodeo Barrel Slack

            (Summit Arena)

10am   USDA Resources for Beginning Farmer/

            Rancher & Specialty Growers

            (Rm 206, The Monument)

11am   Woman in Ag Panel: From Ag to

            Entrepreneurship – Building Multifaced

            Careers (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

11am   Shorthorn Show

            (CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

11am   USDA Youth & Beginning Farmer/

            Rancher Loans (Rm 206, The Monument)

12pm   Women of the Western Industry

            Rodeo Wives Edition! (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

12pm   Production Risk Tools from USDA

            (Rm 206, The Monument)

1pm     Live music featuring Dakota Country Band

            (Pendleton Party Zone, Fairgrounds)

1pm     Hereford & Shorthorn Sales

            (CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

1pm     Live in the Zone Talk Show with Rodeo’s

            Living Legends – featuring NFR Rodeo

            Announcer Wayne Brooks

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

1pm     Utilizing USDA programs on

            Tribal Trust Land (Rm 206, The Monument)

2pm     Ladies Day at Rodeo Rapid City presented

            by Monument Health: Women’s Nutrition &

            Cooking Demonstration (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

2pm     Woody Encroachment of the Great

            Plain’s Grasslands (Rm 206, The Monument)

3pm     What Inflation Reduction Act funding

            brings to Financial Assistance programs

            in the Great Plains (Rm 206, The Monument)

3:30pm            Rural Energy for America Program &

            Value Added Producer Grant

            (Rm 206, The Monument)

4pm     USDA Resources for Beginning Farmer/

            Rancher & Specialty Growers

            (Rm 206, The Monument)

5pm     CINCH Trade Show Drawing

            (Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo® office)

5pm     Girls in Spurs Style Show

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

5pm     USDA Youth & Beginning Farmer/

            Rancher Loans (Rm 206, The Monument)

6pm     Production Risk Tools from USDA

            Rm 206, The Monument)

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1

 9am    Red Angus Show

            (CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

10am   CINCH Trade Show (The Monument)

            Closes 7:30pm

10am   Rodeo Zone Trade Show (Ice Arena)

            Closes 7:30pm

10am   ProHealth Western Art Show & Sale

            (Alpine/Ponderosa) Closes 7:30pm

10am   Monument Health Community

            Health Summit (Ice Arena) Closes 4pm

10am   First Interstate Bank Barnyard

            Animal Nursery (Barnett Fieldhouse)

10am   Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Rodeo

            Team Roping Slack (Summit Arena)

11am   Gelbvieh Show

            (CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

1pm     Red Angus & Gelbvieh Sales

            (CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

1pm     “Starched” – Live Podcast with

            Clay & Garrison (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

 2pm    Live in the Zone Talk Show with Rodeo’s

            Living Legends – PRCA Music Director

            Jerzey Jake Ostrum (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

 3pm    Women of the Western Industry

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

4pm     Rodeo Autograph Session

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

4pm     Live Music featuring Jessica Loobey Band

            (Cowboy Bar, The Monument)

5pm     CINCH Trade Show Drawing

            (Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo® office)

5:30pm            Daily Prize Drawings (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

6pm     Live Music (Barnett Fieldhouse)

6pm     Live Music in the Zone

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

7:30pm            Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Rodeo

            (Summit Arena)

8pm     BHSS Concert Series Warren Zeiders

            with Clayton Mullen (Kjerstad Event Center)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2

8am     Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo®

            Wool Judging Contest

            (Fine Arts Building, Fairgrounds)

9am     Limousin Show

            (CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

10am   CINCH Trade Show (The Monument)

            Closes 7:30pm

10am   Rodeo Zone Trade Show (Ice Arena)

            Closes 7:30pm

10am   ProHealth Western Art Show & Sale

            (Alpine/Ponderosa) Closes 7:30pm

10am   Monument Health Community

            Health Summit (Ice Arena) Closes 4pm

10am   First Interstate Bank Barnyard

            Animal Nursery (Barnett Fieldhouse)

10am   Maine-Anjou Show

            (CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

10am   Show-Rite Youth Goat Show

            (Hubbard Feeds Show Ring, Barnett Fieldhouse)

11am   Chi-Influenced Show

            (CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

11am   “Starched” – Live Podcast with

            Clay & Garrison (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

12pm   Build Your Base with Beef: Beef Logic, Inc.

            Executive Director Suzy Geppert

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

1pm     Limousin, Maine-Anjou, &

            Chi-Influenced Sales

            (CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

2pm     Live in the Zone Talk Show with Rodeo’s

            Living Legends – Rodeo Rapid City

            Newlyweds Gameshow!

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

3pm     Women of the Western Industry –

            Author, Illustrator, Speaker and Cowgirl

            Scarlett Radke (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

4pm     Rodeo Autograph Session

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

4pm     Live Music featuring Randy Burghardt

            (Cowboy Bar, The Monument)

4:30pm            Central States Fair, Inc.

            Past-Directors Social (Alpine/Ponderosa)

4:30pm            ProHealth Western Art Quick Draw Contest

            (Alpine/Ponderosa)

4:30pm            Youth Lego Competition, 4 divisions

            ages 4-12 (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

5pm     CINCH Trade Show Drawing

            (Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo® office)

5:30pm            Daily Prize Drawings (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

6pm     ProHealth Western Art Quick Draw

            Voting & Auction (Alpine/Ponderosa)

5:30pm            Live Music featuring Dirty Boot Band

            (Barnett Fieldhouse)

6pm     Live Music (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

7:30pm            Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Rodeo, TETWP

            Sponsored by Monument Health Foundation

            (Summit Arena)

8pm     BHSS Concert Series –

            Chancey Williams with Tyler Halverson

            (Kjerstad Event Center)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3

8am     Youth Day Activities Horse Quiz Bowl,

            Hippology, Beef Cook-Off, Livestockology

            & Livestock Judging (The Monument)

8am     Black Hills Stock Show®

            Wool Judging Banquet

            (Fine Arts Building, Fairgrounds)

9am     Simmental Show

            (CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

10am   CINCH Trade Show (The Monument)

            Closes 7:30pm

10am   Rodeo Zone Trade Show (Ice Arena)

            Closes 7:30pm

10am   ProHealth Western Art Show & Sale

            (Alpine/Ponderosa) Closes 7:30pm

10am   Monument Health Community

            Health Summit (Ice Arena) Closes 4pm

10am   First Interstate Bank Barnyard

            Animal Nursery (Barnett Fieldhouse)

10am   Rodney Yost Horsemanship Demonstration

            (Summit Arena)

11am   “Starched” – Live Podcast with

            Clay & Garrison (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

12pm   Show-Rite Youth Sheep Show

            (Hubbard Feeds Show Ring, Barnett Fieldhouse)

1pm     Simmental Sale

            (CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

1:30pm            Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Rodeo,

            Patriot Day (Summit Arena)

2pm     Live in the Zone Talk Show with Rodeo’s

            Living Legends – Incoming 2024 AQHA

            President Jim Hunt (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

3pm     Women of the Western Industry

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

4pm     Rodeo Autograph Session

            (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

4pm     Live Music featuring Randy Burghardt

            (Cowboy Bar, The Monument)

4:30pm            Youth Lego Competition, 4 divisions

            ages 4-12 (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

5pm     CINCH Trade Show Drawing

            (Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo® office)

5:30pm            Daily Prize Drawings (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

6pm     Top Hand Longhorn Online Sale (Holiday Inn)

6pm     Hubbard Feeds Supreme Row

            Judging & People’s Choice

            (CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

6pm     Live Music (Barnett Fieldhouse)

6pm     Live Music featuring SD Army National

            Guard Band (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

7pm     Boots & Beer Festival –

            Brewery Beer Tasting *Must be 21

            (Nerdy Nuts Expo Hall, Fairgrounds)

7:30pm            Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Rodeo

            (Summit Arena)

8pm     Hubbard Feeds Supreme Row Parade

            during PRCA Rodeo (Summit Arena)

9pm     Live music featuring

            John Scalia & The Dirty Word

            (Nerdy Nuts Expo Hall, Fairgrounds)

9:30pm            Live Music featuring Randy Burghardt

            (Cowboy Bar, The Monument) Closes Midnight

–Black Hills Stock Show

