Black Hills Stock Show 2024

FRIDAY, JANUARY 26

8am Farm Credit Services of America

Horse Sale Preview (Kjerstad Event Center)

10am CINCH Trade Show (The Monument)

Closes 7:30pm

10am Rodeo Zone Trade Show (Ice Arena)

Closes 7:30pm

10am ProHealth Western Art Show & Sale

(Alpine/Ponderosa) Closes 7:30pm

10am Monument Health Community

Health Summit (Ice Arena) Closes 4pm

10am First Interstate Bank Barnyard

Animal Nursery (Barnett Fieldhouse)

10am Show-Rite Youth Beef Show

Showmanship & Breeding Heifers

(Hubbard Feeds Show Ring, Barnett Fieldhouse)

10am CMSA Rodeo Rapid City Shoot Out

(Summit Arena)

11am “Starched” – Live Podcast with

Clay & Garrison (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

12:30pm Hutchison Western Stallion Row Preview

(Hubbard Sale Ring, Kjerstad Event Center)

1pm Farm Credit Services of

America Horse Sale

(Hubbard Sale Ring, Kjerstad Event Center)

2pm Live in the Zone Talk Show with

Rodeo’s Living Legends – PRCA Rodeo

Announcer Will Rasmussen

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

3pm Women of the Western Industry

Miss Rodeo America Emma Cameron &

2023 AQHA Wrangler Women of Influence

Award Winner Georga Sutton

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

3:30pm Live Music featuring Potter County Line

(Cowboy Bar, The Monument)

4pm Rodeo Rapid City Social, Private Event

(Summit Arena)

4:30pm Youth Lego Competition

4 Divisions ages 4-12

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

5pm CINCH Trade Show Drawing

(Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo® office)

5:30pm Daily Prize Drawings

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

6pm Live Music (Barnett Fieldhouse)

6pm Live Music featuring Donna Shedeed

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

7pm Wild Ride – Wild Costume Bronc Ride &

Mini Bucking Broncs (Kjerstad Event Center)

7:30pm Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Xtreme Bulls

(Summit Arena)

9pm Live Music featuring Brandon Jones

(Pendleton Party Zone, Fairgrounds)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 27

8am Farm Credit Services of America

Horse Sale Preview (Kjerstad Event Center)

10am CINCH Trade Show (The Monument)

Closes 7:30pm

10am Rodeo Zone Trade Show (Ice Arena)

Closes 7:30pm

10am ProHealth Western Art Show & Sale

(Alpine/Ponderosa) Closes 7:30pm

10am Monument Health Community

Health Summit (Ice Arena) Closes 4pm

10am First Interstate Bank Barnyard

Animal Nursery (Barnett Fieldhouse)

10am Show-Rite Youth Beef Show

Market Steers & Bred Heifers

(Hubbard Feeds Show Ring, Barnett Fieldhouse)

10am Jr. Queens Autograph Session,

Queen’s Corral (Rushmore Hall)

10am CMSA Rodeo Rapid City Shoot Out

(Summit Arena)

10am Rodney Yost Horsemanship Demonstration

(Barnett Fieldhouse)

11am “Starched” – Live Podcast with

Clay & Garrison (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

12pm First Interstate Bank World’s

Smallest Rodeo (Rushmore Hall)

12pm South Dakota Beef Industry Council

Board of Directors – General Beef Checkoff

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

12:30pm Hutchison Western Stallion Row Preview

(Hubbard Sale Ring, Kjerstad Event Center)

1pm Farm Credit Services of America Horse Sale

(Hubbard Sale Ring, Kjerstad Event Center)

2pm Monument Health Special Rodeo

at Rodeo Rapid City (Summit Arena)

2pm Live in the Zone Talk Show with Rodeo’s

Living Legends – 4x NFR Bullfighter

Nate Jestes & 2x Reserve World Champion

Freestyle Bullfighter Beau Schueth

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

3pm Women of the Western Industry

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

3:30pm Live Music featuring Potter County Line

(Cowboy Bar, The Monument)

4pm Rodeo Autograph Sessions

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

4:30pm Youth Lego Competition

4 Divisions ages 4-12

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

5pm CINCH Trade Show Drawing

(Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo® office)

5:30pm Daily Prize Drawings

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

6pm Live Music with Brian McCollum

(Barnett Fieldhouse)

7pm Merck Stray Gathering

(Kjerstad Event Center)

7:30pm Rodeo Rapid City PRCA

Xtreme Broncos (Summit Arena)

9pm Live music featuring Tristen Schofield

& the Drive By Night

(Pendleton Party Zone, Fairgrounds)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 28

9am Runnings Jackpot Team Roping

(enter at 9, rope at 10) (Kjerstad Event Center)

9:30am Rodeo Rapid City College Fair

(Barnett Fieldhouse)

10am CINCH Trade Show (The Monument)

Closes 6pm

10am Rodeo Zone Trade Show (Ice Arena)

Closes 6pm

10am ProHealth Western Art Show & Sale

(Alpine/Ponderosa) Closes 6pm

10am Monument Health Community

Health Summit (Ice Arena) Closes 4pm

10am First Interstate Bank Barnyard

Animal Nursery (Barnett Fieldhouse)

10am The Annual Cowboy Church with Susie

McEntire and Mark Eaton (Fine Arts Theatre)

11am Lego Competition (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

12pm Women of the Western Industry

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

12pm Beef Chili Cook-Off Tasting

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

1pm Live in the Zone Talk Show with Rodeo’s

Living Legends – Sculptor Tony Chytka

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

1pm SD High School 20x Showcase

(Summit Arena)

2pm BHSS Bid Calling

Championships & Public Auction

(CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

2pm Rainbow Bible Ranch; The Reinhold Family

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

3pm Daily Prize Drawings (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

4pm “Team Roping & Touchdowns”

(NFL watch party)

(Pendleton Party Zone, Fairgrounds)

4:30pm SD FFA Event-Beginning Land

Ownership & Succession Planning with

Heather Gesner & Vicki Shilling,

Morgan Family Wealth Management

(Summit Arena, McKinley & Everest)

5pm CINCH Trade Show Drawing

(Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo® office)

MONDAY, JANUARY 29

9am Angus Show

(CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

9am SD FFA Day Rodeo Rapid City, Telling

Ag’s Story/NewsCenter1 & Homegrown

(Barnett Fieldhouse)

9am SD FFA Day at Rodeo Rapid City,

Tyson & International Delicacies

(Summit Arena, McKinley)

9am SD FFA at Rodeo Rapid City, Floriculture,

Jenny Behlings (Summit Arena, Everest)

10am CINCH Trade Show (The Monument)

Closes 6pm

10am Rodeo Zone Trade Show (Ice Arena)

Closes 6pm

10am ProHealth Western Art Show & Sale

(Alpine/Ponderosa) Closes 6pm

10am Monument Health Community

Health Summit (Ice Arena) Closes 2pm

10am First Interstate Bank Barnyard

Animal Nursery (Barnett Fieldhouse)

10am All American Sheep Day

– Sheepdog Trials Preliminaries

– National Sheep Shearing Championships

(Kjerstad Event Center)

10am Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Rodeo

Steer Wrestling Slack (Summit Arena)

10:15am SD FFA Day at Rodeo Rapid City,

FFA Presents: Add a sheep enterprise to your

operation, SD Sheep Growers Association

(Barnett Fieldhouse)

10:15am SD FFA Day at Rodeo Rapid City,

RDO Equipment, Precision Ag Technology

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

10:15am SD FFA Day at Rodeo Rapid City,

Understanding Beef Cuts, SD Beef

Industry Council & Wall Meats

(Summit Arena, McKinley)

10:15am SD FFA Day at Rodeo Rapid City,

Soil Health: Production Agriculture for

the Future, SD Soil Health Coalition

(Summit Arena, Everest)

11:30am SD FFA Day at Rodeo Rapid City,

FFA Presents: How to have a Rock Star SAE

(Barnett Fieldhouse)

11:30am SD FFA Day at Rodeo Raid City,

Agtegra Cooperative Innovation Center,

Precision Ag of the past, present, & future.

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

11:30am SD FFA Day at Rodeo Rapid City,

The Pig Gig, SD Pork Producers Council

(Summit Arena, McKinley)

11:30am SD FFA Day at Rodeo Rapid City,

FFA Presentation (Summit Arena, Everest)

1pm Angus Sale

(CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

1pm SD FFA Day at Rodeo Rapid City,

Judging School (Summit Arena)

2pm Live in the Zone Talk Show with Rodeo’s

Living Legends PRCA Barrelman JJ Harrison

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

2:30pm SD FFA Day at Rodeo Rapid City,

Livestock Beginner Contest (Summit Arena)

2:30pm SD FFA Day at Rodeo Rapid City,

Oral Reasons (Summit Arena, Everest)

2:30pm SD FFA Day at Rodeo Rapid City,

Oral Reasons (Summit Arena, McKinley)

3pm Women of the Western Industry – 2024

PRCA Visiting State Rodeo Queen Royalty

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

4pm Rodeo Autograph Session

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

5pm CINCH Trade Show Drawing

(Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo® office)

5pm Celebrity Showmanship (Barnett Fieldhouse)

5pm Daily Prize Drawings (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

6:30pm Mutton Bustin’ Championships

(Kjerstad Event Center)

7pm Sheepdog Trials Finals

(Kjerstad Event Center)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 30

9am Charolais Show

(CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

10am CINCH Trade Show (The Monument)

Closes 6pm

10am Rodeo Zone Trade Show (Ice Arena)

Closes 6pm

10am ProHealth Western Art Show & Sale

(Alpine/Ponderosa) Closes 6pm

10am Monument Health Community

Health Summit (Ice Arena) Closes 2pm

10am First Interstate Bank Barnyard

Animal Nursery (Barnett Fieldhouse)

10am High Plains Farrier Association Horse

Shoeing Education & Demo

(Barnett Fieldhouse) Closes 6pm

10am Ranch Rodeo Preliminary Round

(Kjerstad Event Center)

10am Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Tie Down

& Roping Slack (Summit Arena)

10am SD FFA Day at Rodeo Rapid City:

FFA Alumni Event (Summit Arena, McKinley)

11am SD FFA State Officers – Meet Your Officers

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

1pm Charolais Sale

(CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

2pm Live in the Zone Talk Show with Rodeo’s

Living Legends – PRCA Whip Cracker,

Gun Slinger & Trick Roper Specialty Act

Rider Kiesner (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

3pm Women of the Western Industry – PRCA

Trick Rider & Stunt Woman Bethany Kiesner

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

4pm Rodeo Autograph Session

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

5pm CINCH Trade Show Drawing

(Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo® office)

5pm Daily Prize Drawings

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

6pm Ranch Rodeo Calcutta/Fundraiser

(Kjerstad Event Center)

7pm Ranch Rodeo Finals (Kjerstad Event Center)

9pm Live music featuring Big Skillet

(Pendleton Party Zone, Fairgrounds)

WEDNESDAY, January 31

8am Broncs for Breakfast –

Breakfast & Bloody Mary Bar

(Kjerstad Event Center)

9am Hereford Show

(CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

9am Broncs for Breakfast Calcutta/

Fundraiser (Kjerstad Event Center)

10am CINCH Trade Show (The Monument)

Closes 6pm

10am Rodeo Zone Trade Show (Ice Arena)

Closes 6pm

10am ProHealth Western Art Show & Sale

(Alpine/Ponderosa) Closes 6pm

10am Monument Health Community

Health Summit (Ice Arena) Closes 2pm

10am First Interstate Bank Barnyard

Animal Nursery (Barnett Fieldhouse)

10am Broncs for Breakfast – Bronc Riding

(Kjerstad Event Center)

Presented by Pioneer Bank

10am Create & Take, Paint Sip (Barnett Fieldhouse)

10am Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Rodeo Barrel Slack

(Summit Arena)

10am USDA Resources for Beginning Farmer/

Rancher & Specialty Growers

(Rm 206, The Monument)

11am Woman in Ag Panel: From Ag to

Entrepreneurship – Building Multifaced

Careers (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

11am Shorthorn Show

(CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

11am USDA Youth & Beginning Farmer/

Rancher Loans (Rm 206, The Monument)

12pm Women of the Western Industry

Rodeo Wives Edition! (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

12pm Production Risk Tools from USDA

(Rm 206, The Monument)

1pm Live music featuring Dakota Country Band

(Pendleton Party Zone, Fairgrounds)

1pm Hereford & Shorthorn Sales

(CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

1pm Live in the Zone Talk Show with Rodeo’s

Living Legends – featuring NFR Rodeo

Announcer Wayne Brooks

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

1pm Utilizing USDA programs on

Tribal Trust Land (Rm 206, The Monument)

2pm Ladies Day at Rodeo Rapid City presented

by Monument Health: Women’s Nutrition &

Cooking Demonstration (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

2pm Woody Encroachment of the Great

Plain’s Grasslands (Rm 206, The Monument)

3pm What Inflation Reduction Act funding

brings to Financial Assistance programs

in the Great Plains (Rm 206, The Monument)

3:30pm Rural Energy for America Program &

Value Added Producer Grant

(Rm 206, The Monument)

4pm USDA Resources for Beginning Farmer/

Rancher & Specialty Growers

(Rm 206, The Monument)

5pm CINCH Trade Show Drawing

(Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo® office)

5pm Girls in Spurs Style Show

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

5pm USDA Youth & Beginning Farmer/

Rancher Loans (Rm 206, The Monument)

6pm Production Risk Tools from USDA

Rm 206, The Monument)

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1

9am Red Angus Show

(CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

10am CINCH Trade Show (The Monument)

Closes 7:30pm

10am Rodeo Zone Trade Show (Ice Arena)

Closes 7:30pm

10am ProHealth Western Art Show & Sale

(Alpine/Ponderosa) Closes 7:30pm

10am Monument Health Community

Health Summit (Ice Arena) Closes 4pm

10am First Interstate Bank Barnyard

Animal Nursery (Barnett Fieldhouse)

10am Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Rodeo

Team Roping Slack (Summit Arena)

11am Gelbvieh Show

(CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

1pm Red Angus & Gelbvieh Sales

(CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

1pm “Starched” – Live Podcast with

Clay & Garrison (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

2pm Live in the Zone Talk Show with Rodeo’s

Living Legends – PRCA Music Director

Jerzey Jake Ostrum (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

3pm Women of the Western Industry

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

4pm Rodeo Autograph Session

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

4pm Live Music featuring Jessica Loobey Band

(Cowboy Bar, The Monument)

5pm CINCH Trade Show Drawing

(Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo® office)

5:30pm Daily Prize Drawings (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

6pm Live Music (Barnett Fieldhouse)

6pm Live Music in the Zone

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

7:30pm Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Rodeo

(Summit Arena)

8pm BHSS Concert Series Warren Zeiders

with Clayton Mullen (Kjerstad Event Center)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2

8am Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo®

Wool Judging Contest

(Fine Arts Building, Fairgrounds)

9am Limousin Show

(CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

10am CINCH Trade Show (The Monument)

Closes 7:30pm

10am Rodeo Zone Trade Show (Ice Arena)

Closes 7:30pm

10am ProHealth Western Art Show & Sale

(Alpine/Ponderosa) Closes 7:30pm

10am Monument Health Community

Health Summit (Ice Arena) Closes 4pm

10am First Interstate Bank Barnyard

Animal Nursery (Barnett Fieldhouse)

10am Maine-Anjou Show

(CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

10am Show-Rite Youth Goat Show

(Hubbard Feeds Show Ring, Barnett Fieldhouse)

11am Chi-Influenced Show

(CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

11am “Starched” – Live Podcast with

Clay & Garrison (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

12pm Build Your Base with Beef: Beef Logic, Inc.

Executive Director Suzy Geppert

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

1pm Limousin, Maine-Anjou, &

Chi-Influenced Sales

(CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

2pm Live in the Zone Talk Show with Rodeo’s

Living Legends – Rodeo Rapid City

Newlyweds Gameshow!

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

3pm Women of the Western Industry –

Author, Illustrator, Speaker and Cowgirl

Scarlett Radke (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

4pm Rodeo Autograph Session

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

4pm Live Music featuring Randy Burghardt

(Cowboy Bar, The Monument)

4:30pm Central States Fair, Inc.

Past-Directors Social (Alpine/Ponderosa)

4:30pm ProHealth Western Art Quick Draw Contest

(Alpine/Ponderosa)

4:30pm Youth Lego Competition, 4 divisions

ages 4-12 (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

5pm CINCH Trade Show Drawing

(Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo® office)

5:30pm Daily Prize Drawings (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

6pm ProHealth Western Art Quick Draw

Voting & Auction (Alpine/Ponderosa)

5:30pm Live Music featuring Dirty Boot Band

(Barnett Fieldhouse)

6pm Live Music (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

7:30pm Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Rodeo, TETWP

Sponsored by Monument Health Foundation

(Summit Arena)

8pm BHSS Concert Series –

Chancey Williams with Tyler Halverson

(Kjerstad Event Center)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3

8am Youth Day Activities Horse Quiz Bowl,

Hippology, Beef Cook-Off, Livestockology

& Livestock Judging (The Monument)

8am Black Hills Stock Show®

Wool Judging Banquet

(Fine Arts Building, Fairgrounds)

9am Simmental Show

(CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

10am CINCH Trade Show (The Monument)

Closes 7:30pm

10am Rodeo Zone Trade Show (Ice Arena)

Closes 7:30pm

10am ProHealth Western Art Show & Sale

(Alpine/Ponderosa) Closes 7:30pm

10am Monument Health Community

Health Summit (Ice Arena) Closes 4pm

10am First Interstate Bank Barnyard

Animal Nursery (Barnett Fieldhouse)

10am Rodney Yost Horsemanship Demonstration

(Summit Arena)

11am “Starched” – Live Podcast with

Clay & Garrison (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

12pm Show-Rite Youth Sheep Show

(Hubbard Feeds Show Ring, Barnett Fieldhouse)

1pm Simmental Sale

(CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

1:30pm Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Rodeo,

Patriot Day (Summit Arena)

2pm Live in the Zone Talk Show with Rodeo’s

Living Legends – Incoming 2024 AQHA

President Jim Hunt (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

3pm Women of the Western Industry

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

4pm Rodeo Autograph Session

(Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

4pm Live Music featuring Randy Burghardt

(Cowboy Bar, The Monument)

4:30pm Youth Lego Competition, 4 divisions

ages 4-12 (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

5pm CINCH Trade Show Drawing

(Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo® office)

5:30pm Daily Prize Drawings (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

6pm Top Hand Longhorn Online Sale (Holiday Inn)

6pm Hubbard Feeds Supreme Row

Judging & People’s Choice

(CRYSTALYX® BioBarrel Sale Ring, Rushmore Hall)

6pm Live Music (Barnett Fieldhouse)

6pm Live Music featuring SD Army National

Guard Band (Rodeo Zone, Ice Arena)

7pm Boots & Beer Festival –

Brewery Beer Tasting *Must be 21

(Nerdy Nuts Expo Hall, Fairgrounds)

7:30pm Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Rodeo

(Summit Arena)

8pm Hubbard Feeds Supreme Row Parade

during PRCA Rodeo (Summit Arena)

9pm Live music featuring

John Scalia & The Dirty Word

(Nerdy Nuts Expo Hall, Fairgrounds)

9:30pm Live Music featuring Randy Burghardt

(Cowboy Bar, The Monument) Closes Midnight

–Black Hills Stock Show