Black Hills Stock Show: 3 Generations of Lindbloms serve to make the event successful

Each year, the Black Hills Stock Show (BHSS) brings cattlemen, equestrians, artists, businesses and vendors together for an event that attracts hundreds of thousands of people. It takes many volunteer hours to pull the annual show together, and at the heart of it is a talented group of individuals serving on the Central States Fair (CSF)/BHSS board of directors.

For the Lindbloms, a ranching family from Hermosa, S.D., it's a family tradition with three generations serving on the board — Dan, Dave and Brad.

"The BHSS is a non-profit membership driven organization, and our directors and volunteers are incredibly important to the success that we produce," said Kadee Hande, BHSS marketing manager. "The Lindblom family has always been available and eager to help, even when their four-year terms on the board are up. They are the type of folks who are always willing to drop everything to help. They are open-minded, ask great questions and their heart is in the right place to ensure the events are the best that they possibly can be."

Senior Lindblom, Dan, served two terms in the seventies and was president of the board for one year. He recalled some of his favorite memories during his time on the board.

"In the early days, the stock show was held in the old tin building out on the fair grounds; it had no isolation or heat, and we relied on old heaters that were used to warm up the airplanes at Ellsworth Air Force Base," said Dan Linblom, who served on the rodeo committee while on the board. "It's amazing to see the improvement over the years, going from that building, to an event center downtown and all of the great activities it attracts."

Dan remembers working with a rodeo clown one year to perfect a trick that involved dynamite, gun powder and a demolition car.

"He had never attempted the trick before, and after I showed him how fast gunpowder goes off, he had to experiment to get the time lag before boom just right," Dan said with a chuckle.

The first year the stock show hosted a popular entertainer at the grand stand, a timely rain fall helped pay the performance fee.

"We booked a hot ticket performer at the time to come to the stock show, and we wondered how we would make it work," said Dan. "We took out rain insurance on the event, and we had to specify the amount of rain and the period of time the rain had to happen in. Well, we got the rain, and it happened just before the concert. It quit just in time for the show to go on. Lucky for us, the insurance still paid the fees!"

Dan has fond memories of bringing horse racing to the stock show, participating in the first carcass show and judging a few livestock shows himself. With each addition to the show, the event has grown, and he's been excited to be a part of it. His dedication to the industry was recognized by the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce in 2017 when he was honored with the Aggie of the Year award at the annual Ag Appreciation Banquet.

"We've continually improved the event each year, and it's great to see the boom the stock show brings to Rapid City," he said. "I'm so proud that David and Brad have decided to follow in my footsteps and be part of the stock show. It's a great feeling to have them both at home on the ranch and to see them stepping into leadership roles in the community, as well."

Dan's son, Dave Lindblom served on the board from 2005-2009, and he dedicated much of his time to the horse committee, as well as serving as the treasurer for two years.

"Our family has always been community minded, and for years, we leased cattle to the stock show to be used for team penning and sorting," said Dave. "It was a natural extension for us to get involved, and it's a quick 11-mile drive from the ranch for us to be there to help out. I really enjoyed serving on the board because I got to meet the business people in Rapid City who I wouldn't have met otherwise."

Dave moved back to the ranch with his wife Starla in 1984. Since then, they've built their herd of commercial Angus cattle while also dedicating a great deal of time to community service. In 2017, Dave was recognized for his achievements in the beef cattle industry when he was named as the BHSS Stockman of the Year.

"It was very humbling to be considered among the ranks of there other Stockmen of the Year, and it was an honor to win this same award that my dad had won several years ago," said Dave.

Dave currently sits on the CSF Foundation and assists with scholarship selection, fundraising and improvement projects to the facilities.

The third generation, Brad, will complete his four-year term on the BHSS board this year. He says it's been a great experience connecting with so many interesting people while helping to put on a successful stock show.

"Meeting so many great people on the board has been so rewarding; we have a very diverse board with cowboys, producers, attorneys, business owners, politicians and managers who all come together and lend their talents to make these events run smoothly," said Brad. "The stock show really highlights agriculture and brings so many people to one place to enjoy rodeos and livestock shows. We are always adding new events and more excitement, and the local businesses realize the economical impact of the stock show when it comes to town."

Brad assists with the Ranch Rodeo, Broncs for Breakfast, World's Smallest Rodeo and the beef breeds shows and sales.

"We got Brad on the board when he was young and green, so it's been fun to watch him mature and grow within the organization," said Ron Jeffries, BHSS general manager. "The thing about the Lindblom family is, when they say they'll do something, they always follow through. For example, one year, our barrel man broke down by Kadoka with his pickup and trailer. When Brad heard, he picked up the guy and his trailer to make it to the rodeo in time, and he called a tow truck to get the broken down pickup moved and worked on. That's just one example of how he has handled a situation and gets things done. He, just like his dad and grandpa, is a problem solver and is always willing to take the responsibilities off of someone else's shoulders."

If attending the BHSS this year, you'll likely find the Lindbloms in the barns helping with one of the livestock shows or redeos.

"Even when Brad's term is complete, I don't see the Lindbloms going anywhere," said Jeffries. "They are a strong family of volunteers, and we truly appreciate what they do for BHSS each year."