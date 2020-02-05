BHSS Truck Defender Horse Sale

Jan. 31 – Feb. 1, 2020

James Kjerstead Event Center – Central States Fairgrounds

Rapid City, South Dakota

Averages:

Overall – $10,310 (2019 – $7,984)

Top 5 – $32,200 (2019 – $29,100)

Top 10 – $27,300 (2019 – $23,250)

Geldings – $11,082

Mares – $8,842

Change can be good. The 2020 Black Hills Stock Show Horse Sale moved from a successful run at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in the heart of Rapid City to the James Kjerstad Event Center on the grounds of the Central States Fair. The long anticipated change of venue solidified a successful progression into the future for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo Truck Defender Horse Sale.

It was held the first weekend of the 62nd Annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, with capacity crowds being greeted by temperatures in the mid 60s.

Following a daily preview each morning, the consignors had the opportunity to remain on the grounds and sell within the same facility. Auctioneer Lynn Weishaar, Reva, South Dakota, and announcer John E. Johnson from Piedmont, South Dakota, rolled through 179 catalogued consignments over the two-day offering with the 2020 overall sale average going into the record books at an impressive $10,310 with 123 horses selling. Hutchison HW Brand was the sponsor of Stallion Row that also made the transition to the Event Center showcasing 11 of the region’s leading American Quarter Horse Sires. They also presented jackets to the High Selling Consignor and High Selling Buyer – this year shared by two consignors with both being purchased by the same buyer.

Sharing the 2020 top selling consignment honors were Uncle Pepper (Lot 105) and This Wimpy Can Shine (Lot 119) both commanding bids of $40,000. Consigned by Frank and Myles Kenzy from Iona, SD, Uncle Pepper is a 2011 Bay Gelding sired by their ranch stallion Annies Little Pepper by Peppy San Badger and out of an own daughter of Doc’s Hickory. A finished calf roping and heading horse, he has been hauled successfully at the college level and to open ropings.

Sired by the $11 Million Dollar Sire Wimpys Little Step by Nu Chex To Cash, This Wimpy Can Shine also drew considerable attention at the preview and in the sale ring. Consigned by Tom and Sonya Coolahan, Hermosa, South Dakota, (JD Gerard/Agent), the 2013 Palomino Gelding is out of a granddaughter of Carol Rose’s leading performance sire Shining Spark and a money earner in reined cow Horse, ranch versatility, reining and team roping. Cave Creek Ranch from Phoenix, Arizona, represented at the sale by Mary Fredericks, had the final bid on both of these high sellers in the 2020 BHSS offering.

Now in it’s 12th year, the Black Hills Stock Show Ranch Horse Select competition was held on Friday morning during the preview of the sale horses in the Event Center Arena. Select consignments were pre-entered and are judged in the competition. Capturing the 2020 Championship was Big Bravo, a 2012 sorrel gelding raised and consigned by the San Jon Ranch from San Jon, New Mexico, and shown by Holly Gundlach from Casper, Wyoming.

As an encouragement for youth living the western lifestyle to keep the heritage alive, the Lloyd W. Rypkema Quarter Horse Award has been presented each year at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo and now into it’s 9th year. The 2020 winner was announced in the sale ring as Kennady Lyon from Baker, Montana. Rypkema, a longtime Pennington County rancher and businessman, passed away in 2010 and this 2019 foal carries on the bloodlines from his personal herd of American Quarter Horses.

Top 15 Consignments:

$40,000 – Uncle Pepper – 2011 AQHA Bay Gelding sired by Annies Little Pepper by Peppy San Badger. His dam is Lenas Hickory MISS by Doc’s Hickory out of a daughter of Doc O’Lena. Consignor – Frank and Myles Kenzy, Iona, SD. Buyer – Cave Creek Ranch, Phoenix, AZ.

$40,000 – This Wimpy Can Shine – 2013 AQHA Palomino Gelding sired by $11 Million Dollar Sire Wimpys Little Step by Nu Chex To Cash and out of Smart Shiney Lena, a Shining Spark/Doc O’Lena bred mare. Consignor – Tom and Sonya Coolahan, Hermosa, SD (JD Gerard/Agent). Buyer – Cave Creek Ranch, Phoenix, AZ.

$29,000 – Sms Major Hager – 2011 AQHA Gray Gelding sired by Majors Lil Texas, a grandson of Peptoboonsmal, out of Spike Of Fancy by Spike of Doc. Consignor – Paul and Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, South Dakota. Buyer – Kenny Leiseth.

$27,000 – V Eight Metallicichi – 2015 AQHA Sorrel Mare sired by NCHA Open Futurity Champion and Horse Of The Year Metallic Cat by High Brow Cat. Her dam was Clementine Ichi, a Cat Ichi/Dual Pep bred mare. Consignor – Broken Arrow Livestock, Harrison, NE (Levi Grimes/Agent). Buyer – Roger Branch, Welliston, OK.

$25,000 – Twist Of My Style – 2015 AQHA Brown Gelding sired by Twist Of Colonel (Colonel Freckles) out of Tcb Just My Style, a granddaughter of Playin Stylish. Consignor – Zane and Juanita Williams, Hammond, MT. Buyer – Chad Ystaas, Dickinson, ND.

$24,000 – Leos Dukes Fleet – 2010 AQHA Black Gelding sired by Gold Star Desert (Hayden Wano/Spanish Major) out of Dukes Fleet Fay. Consignor – Kyle and Rachel Vandenberg, Solen, ND. Buyer – M.T. Lemmons, Livermore, CA.

$24,000 – Streakin Ta The Moon – 2016 AQHA Red Roan Mare sired by $13.8 Million Dollar Sire A Streak Of Fling Si 98 out of First Wild Blown by Leading Sire Dash Ta Fame SI 113 out of a Heza Fast Man mare. Consignor – Mike and Cindy Loiseau, Egan, SD. Buyer – Bobbi Miller, Menochen, ND.

$22,000 – Guys Can Fly – 2011 AQHA Gray Gelding sired by the Myers Ranch $13 Million Dollar Sire Frenchmans Guy and out of Quick Laico Bird by Royal Quick Dash SI 101. Consignor – Taylor and Joey Williams, Buffalo, SD. Buyer – Eva Edwards, Gillette, WY.

$21,000 – Stylin Sonny Rey – 2013 AQHA Sorrel Gelding sired by STYLIN CAT by High Brow Cat out of DUALSNAP by Dual Rey. Consignor – Elvis and Jackie Entzel, Killdeer, ND. Buyer – V Ranch, Thermopolis, WY.

$21,000 – Kr Silver Skatkat – 2012 AQHA Sorrel Gelding sired by NCHA Open Futurity Champion and Horse Of The Year METALLIC CAT by High Brow Cat out of Fancy Zack by Zack T Wood. Consignor – Krebs Ranch, Gordon, NE. Buyer – Chad Ystaas, Dickinson, ND.

$20,000 – Desiresome Metallic – 2015 AQHA Red Roan Gelding sired by NCHA Open Futurity Champion and Horse Of The Year Metallic Cat by High Brow Cat out of A Playboys Desire by Freckles Playboy. Consignor – Richard Irby, Sulphur Springs, TX. Buyer – Matt Burch, Gillette, WY.

$19,000 – Jacked Up N Cromed – 2013 AQHA Palomino Gelding sired by Cromed Out Mercedes by Custom Crome. His dam is Bella Tori Jack, a Hollywood Jac 86/Two Eyed Beaver bred mare. Consignor – Shawn Coleman, Woonsocket, SD. Buyer – Kenneth and Susan Thomas, Veteran, WY.

$18,000 – MS SMILES – 2010 AQHA Bay Mare sired by NCHA Futurity Champion CD OLENA by Doc O’Lena out of Dash By Moonlight, a daughter of Doc’s Hickory and out of a daughter of Dash For Cash SI 114. Consignor – Jim Whitcher, Scenic, SD. Buyer – Roger Ranschae, Spearfish, SD.

$17,000 – Cj Lady Cash – 2017 AQHA Bay Mare sired by Divide The Cash Si 105 by Separatist Si 101. Her dam, Bratina, is a daughter of Holland Ease SI 109 and out of a daughter of Streakin Six SI 104. Consignor – Scott and Valerie Shoun, Black Hawk, SD. Buyer – Jessica Goven, Rozet, WY.

$16,500 – Jd Miss Hunky Jet – 2012 AQHA Bay Mare sired by Jd Hunky Chipper (Wilywood/Colonel Hunky Star) and out of Miss Ashes Jet by Ashes In The Fire by Fire Water Flit. Consignor – Clair Jones, Genoa, NE. Buyer – Alan Ham, Piedmont, SD.