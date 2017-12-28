Black Hills Stock Show® announces honorees

The Black Hills Stock Show Stockman's Banquet and Ball will honor the accomplishments of four individuals at the annual event on Saturday, January 27, 2018.

The Stockman's Banquet and Ball has a tradition of honoring those who have excelled in the agricultural industry as Stockmen and Agri-Business people. A special "Hall of Fame" distinction is awarded to an individual who has been influential in the growth and support of the Black Hills Stock Show®.

New this year is the Horse Person of the Year. We will be honoring an individual or family operation that has excelled in the equine industry.

• Stockman of the Year:

Troy and VeaBea Thomas, Thomas Ranch

• Agri-Business Person of the Year:

Scott Dirk, Tri-State Livestock News

• Horse Person of the Year:

Dean Johnson

• Silver Spur "Hall of Fame":

NanCee Maynard

The Stockman's Banquet and Ball will be held at the Best Western Ramkota starting at 6 pm with a social and banquet to begin at 7 pm. The event will feature a banquet, youth scholarship auction, and live music along with presentations of the three honorees. For banquet tickets, go to https://www.blackhillsstockshow.com/events/2018/stockmans-banquet-and-ball- or call 605-355-3861

–Black Hills Stock Show

Editor's note: Watch for your copy of the BHSS Premier Magazine in your Jan. 13 issue of Tri-State Livestock News for full feature stories on each honoree.