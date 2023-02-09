Black Hills Stock Show Chi-Influence Sale
TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Mark Hove
Date of Sale: Feb. 3, 2023
Location: Rapid City, SD
Auctioneer: Sonny Booth
Averages:
Yearling Bull at $2,750
Bred Heifer at $5,250
Comments
Small sale with only 2 lots, but excellent set of cattle.
Bull was lot 2, SNK Mr. Favorite Canadian 202K, 4/10/22 son of We Need More from Sinkie Ranch, Gann Valley, SD to Jerid Fales, Plant City, FL for $2,750.
Female was lot 1, ASCC Jollie 127J, 4/20/21 daughter of We Need More from Altena Show Cattle, George, IA to Justin Holt Cattle, Aberdeen, SD for $5,250.