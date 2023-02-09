Black Hills Stock Show Chi-Influence Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Mark Hove



Date of Sale: Feb. 3, 2023



Location: Rapid City, SD



Auctioneer: Sonny Booth



Averages:

Yearling Bull at $2,750

Bred Heifer at $5,250



Comments

Small sale with only 2 lots, but excellent set of cattle.



Bull was lot 2, SNK Mr. Favorite Canadian 202K, 4/10/22 son of We Need More from Sinkie Ranch, Gann Valley, SD to Jerid Fales, Plant City, FL for $2,750.



Female was lot 1, ASCC Jollie 127J, 4/20/21 daughter of We Need More from Altena Show Cattle, George, IA to Justin Holt Cattle, Aberdeen, SD for $5,250.

