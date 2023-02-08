Black Hills Stock Show Limousin Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Feb. 3, 2023

Location: Rapid City, SD

Auctioneer: Sonny Booth



Averages

8 Yearling Bulls avg. $4,656

13 Fall Yearling Bulls avg. $5,119

4 Two Year Old Bulls avg. $4,000

8 Yearling Open Heifers avg. $2,888

1 Bred Heifer at $2,500





Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 30, Wulfs Joint Venture G579J, 9/1/21 son of Wulfs Fifty T804F from Wulf Cattle, Starbuck, MN to Fillmore Limousin, Boone, CO for $15,000.



Lot 27, KTBO Joe Dirt 81J, 9/8/21 son of TOMV Diesel 619P from Boyer Family Farms, Weldon, IA to Jason Jochim, Sefridge, ND for $7,500.



Lot 19, JBV Profile 211K, 2/13/21 son of JBV Resilience 914G from Venner Limousin, Breda, IA to Jason Jochim, Selfridge, ND for $7,000.



Lot 17, SHWK Kodiak 641K, 2/19/22 son of TREF EZ Street 107E from Shy Hawk Limousin, Mansfield, WI to Jason Jochim, Selfridge, ND for $6,750.



Lot 21, JASB Jammer 88J, 11/27/21 son of FILL Elevate 560E from Boyer Family Farm, Weldon, IA to to Fillmore Limousin, Boone, CO for $6,750.



Top Selling Female:

Lot 3, MSTT Kelly 468K, 3/29/22 daughter of WZRK Ghandi 3018G from Lura Limousin, Delavan, MN to Brad Kaiser, Wells, MN for $4,600.

