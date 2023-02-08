Black Hills Stock Show Limousin Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: Feb. 3, 2023
Location: Rapid City, SD
Auctioneer: Sonny Booth
Averages
8 Yearling Bulls avg. $4,656
13 Fall Yearling Bulls avg. $5,119
4 Two Year Old Bulls avg. $4,000
8 Yearling Open Heifers avg. $2,888
1 Bred Heifer at $2,500
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 30, Wulfs Joint Venture G579J, 9/1/21 son of Wulfs Fifty T804F from Wulf Cattle, Starbuck, MN to Fillmore Limousin, Boone, CO for $15,000.
Lot 27, KTBO Joe Dirt 81J, 9/8/21 son of TOMV Diesel 619P from Boyer Family Farms, Weldon, IA to Jason Jochim, Sefridge, ND for $7,500.
Lot 19, JBV Profile 211K, 2/13/21 son of JBV Resilience 914G from Venner Limousin, Breda, IA to Jason Jochim, Selfridge, ND for $7,000.
Lot 17, SHWK Kodiak 641K, 2/19/22 son of TREF EZ Street 107E from Shy Hawk Limousin, Mansfield, WI to Jason Jochim, Selfridge, ND for $6,750.
Lot 21, JASB Jammer 88J, 11/27/21 son of FILL Elevate 560E from Boyer Family Farm, Weldon, IA to to Fillmore Limousin, Boone, CO for $6,750.
Top Selling Female:
Lot 3, MSTT Kelly 468K, 3/29/22 daughter of WZRK Ghandi 3018G from Lura Limousin, Delavan, MN to Brad Kaiser, Wells, MN for $4,600.