On Time One Time, 2014 sorrel gelding from J.D. Gerard, Kennebec, SD was the high selling horse at $26,500 at the Black Hills Stock Show Summer Horse Sale.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: June 28, 2020

Location: Rapid City, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

Top 5 Horses – $18,000

Top 10 Horses – $14,800

Overall Sale – $9,200

There was a fantastic set of ranch and performance horses at the annual Black Hills Stock Show Summer Horse Sale. A really nice crowd of spectators and buyers filled the seats making for a great sale.

Top selling horse was lot 11, On Time One Time a 2014 sorrel gelding by One Time Pepto x Peptoboonsmal out of a High Brow Cat x Highbrow Hickory x Freckles Playboy on the bottom. This was a finished cutter, finished heel horse, very nice start on breakaway. Consigned by J.D. Gerard, Kennebec, South Dakota, and sold to Kyle Schmitt, Holland, Iowa, for $26,500.

Lot 10, Sophisticated Dually, 2014 sorrel gelding by Sophisticated Cat x High Brow Cat out of CD Royal x CD Olena. Ready to haul in breakaway and very nicely started in tie down. Consigned by Chris or Nicki Witcher, Miles City, Montana, sold to Sheldon Thompson, Kamas, Utah, for $18,000.

Lot 13, Sparkswillfly, 2016 palomino gelding by Codys Shining Spark x Shining Spark and Reminics Pep by Reminic on the bottom. Consigned by Alise Holst, Box Elder, South Dakota, and sold to Larry Huch, Flower Mound, Texas, for $17,000.

Lot 6, Ashwood Ice Man, 2013 sorrel gelding by Ashwood Ice Clu x LT Kid out of My Parker Ashwood x My Skip Ashwood from Brandon Moody, Van Tassell, Wyoming, sold to Kristi Noem, Castlewood, South Dakota, for $14,500.

Lot 28, DM Frosty Gun, 2015 sorrel gelding by Rusty Gun 876 x Real Gun and Peppy San Kai x Lani Kai from Levi and Lindsey O’Keeffe, Belle Fouche, South Dakota, to Alise Holst, Box Elder, South Dakota, for $14,000.